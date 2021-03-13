Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Trevor Reed, American being held in Russia has been transferred with out discover, household spokesperson says

“On March 2nd, Trevor was taken by two urbane, English speaking FSB agents to a Court ordered evaluation. After that exam, he was inexplicably taken to a different pre-detention center without consular notification and has been held non-comm since in violation of Russia’s multilateral obligations,” spokesperson Jonathan Franks said.

“It is time for the Russian government to tell the truth about where Trevor Reed is now and where he has been since March 2nd and to afford the Embassy immediate, in-person and unfettered consular access to Trevor in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations to which the Russian Federation is a signatory,” Franks added.

Franks told CNN the family’s understanding is he was transferred to SIZO 2, which includes Lefortovo Prison in Moscow.

A State Department spokesperson told CNN on Friday that “Embassy Moscow is aware of Trevor Reed’s whereabouts and has requested a phone call and an in-person meeting with him.”

CNN has reached out to the…

