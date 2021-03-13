Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,687 in the last 365 days.

Harry and Meghan’s seismic interview can be felt for generations

London (CNN) — The fallout from Oprah Winfrey’s jaw-dropping interview with Harry and Meghan this week has been extraordinary and layered.

The pair’s allegations now have Britain’s royal family publicly defending itself against accusations of racism and gaslighting.

This wasn’t just a US-UK affair. Millions around the world tuned in to witness how fairytales don’t always come true.

Royal interviews tend to be exposés of life behind palace walls. There were plenty of those here, but the interview also displayed deep splits in British society.

UK TV host Piers Morgan said he “didn’t believe a word” Meghan said during the interview, including the revelation that she had experienced suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal. His tirade against her on British morning television prompted a near-record number of viewer complaints but he refused to apologize, citing his right to free speech. He promptly quit after a showdown with management.

Meanwhile, the head of a UK…

You just read:

Harry and Meghan’s seismic interview can be felt for generations

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.