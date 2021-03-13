Harry and Meghan’s seismic interview can be felt for generations
London (CNN) — The fallout from Oprah Winfrey’s jaw-dropping interview with Harry and Meghan this week has been extraordinary and layered.
The pair’s allegations now have Britain’s royal family publicly defending itself against accusations of racism and gaslighting.
This wasn’t just a US-UK affair. Millions around the world tuned in to witness how fairytales don’t always come true.
Royal interviews tend to be exposés of life behind palace walls. There were plenty of those here, but the interview also displayed deep splits in British society.
UK TV host Piers Morgan said he “didn’t believe a word” Meghan said during the interview, including the revelation that she had experienced suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal. His tirade against her on British morning television prompted a near-record number of viewer complaints but he refused to apologize, citing his right to free speech. He promptly quit after a showdown with management.
Meanwhile, the head of a UK…