Generatorgermany.com - New in the network - electricity on the go

Electricity generators provide people with electricity even in remote locations. A Cologne Specialist retailer now wants to achieve this - online.
Generator Germany revolutionairy online distributer for portable emergency power generators”COLOGNE, NRW, GERMANY, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power generating sets (also emergency power generating sets or simply generators) designate one An engine and a generator that together produce electricity from fuel. Hence also the colloquial term "generator". The electricity generated is independent of the public Power grid and can therefore be used where there has never been a power grid or where it has been has failed.
From music festivals to power plants "The greatest advantage of power generators is their versatility," explains the Managing Director of Generator Germany from Cologne. Generators are closed in far more places find than one could actually believe. “When you think of generators, many people think of festivals or construction sites, but very few people know that even in the basement of hospitals, banks and banks Nuclear power plants a generator is available.
They are of course a bit bigger than the ones on the Construction site, ”adds Kratz with a laugh.
No matter whether ventilators have to keep running, transactions should remain possible or a core meltdown must be prevented in the event of a power failure the generator starts.
In 2019, the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Home Affairs provided the technical relief organization 33 million euros are available to equip the local associations with emergency power generators the power supply is secured in an emergency.
The experts call it an "emergency power failure" when they Energy supply maintained with power generators in the event of failure of the regular network must become.
Electricity is made from gasoline
They are just as different as the locations where power generators are used Emergency power generators themselves. But how do generators actually work? Any power generator first requires chemical energy in the form of a fuel. That is in most cases Petrol or diesel, but also gas. There are also exceptions, such as solar generators or hybrids, but most of them work on fuel.
In the first step, an internal combustion engine converts the chemical energy of the fuel into Kinetic energy.
It works like in a car. In the second step, a generator transforms this kinetic energy into electrical energy. This is how fuel becomes electricity.
Generators differ not only in the type of fuel required, size or Purchase price.
Operating costs, noise levels, safety and emissions also play a role in the purchase Role.
The digital change
But the more stationary trade in power generation units is also on the cards Changes.
“We have many more options online to advise customers, and above all can also be used by people who have not yet dealt with the purchase of a generator have, simply inform ”explains the manager. The manager and his team have been participating since October 2020 the new online store for digital change. And indeed: power generators are in the Trend. It is no longer just citizens who want to be prepared for a power failure who buy one Generator. More and more people want cell phones and laptops in caravans and boats charge. If a refrigerator is still running and someone takes a warm shower, a battery will hit quickly to its limits.
The current Corona situation was also decisive for the decision, now the manager continues to open an online store. “For one thing, this summer have that Camping rediscovered and no longer want to forego a minimum of luxury, for Others are more and more interested in their own, self-sufficient power grid. " Generators are used in a wide variety of locations.
Time around laptops in To load caravans, sometimes to maintain supplies in the hospital. Especially with the latter seems to apply: “Better to have than to need”.
