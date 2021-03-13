A preventive healthcare solution aiming to help people get rid of chronic diseases
The genetic sequencing has a great significance in preventive healthcare, however the gut microbiome also play an intense role in making sure your body doesn’t have to suffer from chronic ailments.”NEW DE;JI, DELHI, INDIA, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the advent of western lifestyle, poor lifestyle choices & erratic work & life schedules, people have become prey to dreaded chronic diseases. Although we have a lot of alternative solutions at our disposal to take care of our health, globally 41 million people still die every year due to chronic diseases. With such worrisome numbers, there is something else going on. It is not your fault if you are suffering from obesity, cancer, cardiovascular diseases or diabetes. The current healthcare model is focussed on symptom care & tracking the current health condition rather than curing diseases.
The United states has the most costly healthcare delivery while on overall performance it is ranked 72th. In Spite of spending enormous amounts of money in solving their country’s & world’s health problems, the chronic diseases such as brain-gut disorders, IBS or mental illnesses do not seem to go away.
The modern healthcare model which uses quick fixes such as chemicals, radiations, antibiotics, proton pump inhibitors & beta blockers to overcome chronic diseases, has ignored the role of two important body systems- digestive system-gut & Nervous System- Brain.
These outdated solutions actually wipes off or changes gut microbiome diversity leading to chronic inflammation. This is further exacerbated by the fact that having western diet kills good bacterias &/ or changes gut bacteria composition which increases our risk to attract chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases, Parkinson's & Alzheimer's.
These diseases are having widespread global impact with around 60% of deaths attributed to chronic diseases
Human biology science has found out that the invisible army inside our body- gut microorganisms & genes have a role to play in keeping chronic diseases at bay. New technologies used to study tiny organisms – bacteria, viruses, archaea, fungi and genes have ushered in a new era of medicine and a new understanding of the forces at work within our bodies.
Our gut is the epicenter of chronic inflammation. Be it obesity, thyroid, heart diseases, IBD or cancer- all are the result of chronic inflammation.
Now by learning about your gut & genes, you can actually know what is happening inside your body & how you optimise your gut to keep chronic diseases at bay
Genefitletics is on a mission to empower people to reverse & prevent chronic diseases by decoding human biology upto molecular level. The company aims to make disease as a matter of choice by identifying biomarkers that can predict chronic diseases & optimising gut imbalance through hyper personalised preventive health solution.
Mr. Sushant Kumar, Founder & CEO of Genefitetics quotes, “Science has done an enormous amount of research in determining the various unexplored dimensions of the human body. The genetic sequencing, as the world has already seen, has had a great significance. However, the gut microbiome also plays an intense role in making sure your body doesn’t have to suffer from chronic ailments, when taken care of properly & is going to be the next revolution in human biology."
He added, “Middle East & South-East Asia are important markets for us & require path-breaking solutions to help people overcome this dreaded epidemic-Chronic Inflammation & lead healthy & blessed lives. We are pleased to introduce our services in the UAE. Those who wish to benefit from our services can get in touch with us through our website.”
