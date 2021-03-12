Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Nashville

At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Nashville. 

Preliminary information indicates that around 9:30 a.m., a Metropolitan Nashville police officer made contact with a driver near the intersection of Brick Church Pike and Ewing Drive. During the interaction between the officer and the driver, identified as Nika Nicole Holbert (DOB 12/10/1989), reports indicate shots were fired, resulting in both the officer and the driver sustaining gunshot wounds. The female drove away from the scene, and her car left the road nearby. The officer was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment. Nita Holbert was transported to another Nashville hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents and Special Agent/ Forensic Scientists continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com. 

