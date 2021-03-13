Paper Bags, Eco Friendly Products for a Modern Lifestyle
Paper Bags are light weight, non- toxic, biodegradable and recyclable.NAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA / 410218, INDIA, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paper Bags are light weight, non- toxic, biodegradable and recyclable. These bags are widely used in different industries like foods and beverages, retail market, chemicals etc. Also, they do not cause any harm to the environment. They are available in different sizes and designs. Further, growing modernization, increasing individual income, and rapid changing lifestyles are augmenting the growth in the global paper bags market.
Paper bags have become the part of our lives. Increasing consumerism and retail market has led to the boom in paper bag market during the forecast period. Due to the government policies regarding the ban on plastic bags due to environmental concerns, the market of paper bags is likely to surge. Also these bags are very cheap in price so anyone can afford them.
Global Paper Bags Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. After the introduction of the legislation of ban on plastic bags in 2019, plastic bag distribution in grocery stores fell on average by 70%, which avoided the use of 40 billion plastic bags. Within seven years, the number of bags used by shopping malls and supermarkets reduced by two-thirds. As a result paper bags will be used as an alternative. This will lead to the growth in market of paper bags. However, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has hugely affected key end users of paper bags such as retail, food, beverages, and others impeding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Factors such as rising environmental concerns and industrialization will lead to the growth in paper bags market.
Major market player included in this report are: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, International Paper Company, Novolex Holdings, Inc., Ronpak, Welton Bibby And Baron Limited, El Dorado Packaging, Inc., Langston Companies, Inc., United Bags, Inc., Genpak Flexible, Global-Pak, Inc.
The objective of the study offered on Bharatbook is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming 8 years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
