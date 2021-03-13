Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Two Ohio Judges Appointed

Side-by-side images of a man wearing a suit and a woman wearing a judicial robe

Anthony Moraleja (left) and Gina Russo (right) were appointed to judicial seats today.

Judicial appointments were made today for the Franklin County Municipal Court and the Pike County Court.

  • Former Judge Gina Russo was appointed to the Franklin County Municipal Court. She replaces Judge Paul Herbert, who retired.
  • Former Prosecutor Anthony Moraleja was appointed to the Pike County Court, replacing Judge Paul Price, who was elected in November to the probate-juvenile bench there.

Both appointments by Gov. Mike DeWine take effect March 22.

Judge Russo served as a Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge from March 2019 to last December and served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Franklin County for seven years.

Her appointment to the municipal court means she will have to run for election this November for a full term commencing Jan. 4.

Prior to public service, Judge Russo, of Columbus, worked as a private practice attorney for more than 10 years. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University and her law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law.

Moraleja has served as a Pike County assistant prosecutor, a magistrate in the Waverly mayor’s court and at the local Ohio Public Defender’s Office, as well as 27 years of legal work in the private sector. He will need to run for election in November 2022 to complete the unexpired term ending December 31, 2024.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

Two Ohio Judges Appointed

