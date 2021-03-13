HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST March 12, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

66 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DOH reports 66 new cases of coronavirus today and an additional death involving an O‘ahu man between the ages of 60 to 69 years old, who had an underlying condition, and passed away at home.

This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 10, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 30 22,230 Hawai‘i 15 2,317 Maui 20 2,403 Kaua‘i 0 186 Moloka‘i 1 28 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 873 Total Cases 66 28,145++ Deaths 1 449

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 3/10/21 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui 14, O‘ahu-11, Kauaʻi-0

++As a result of updated information, two cases from O‘ahu were removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports one (1) negative inmate test results and 44 negative staff results. The total active positive inmate count remains unchanged at 35. Although all other facility inmate populations are clear of the virus, mass testing continues with DOH assistance. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reported 16 negative inmate results and the Halawa Correctional Facility reported four (4) negative results. There were 12 negative inmate test results received for the Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center and five (5) negative results at the Kulani Correctional Facility. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

17,994 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 17,994 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 12,013 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,075 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

