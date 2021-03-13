HDOT News Release: Hawaii Island Weekly Lane Closures

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 7 and 9, Keaau Loop and North Road, on Saturday, March 13, through Sunday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

2) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions near mile marker 63.5, Ohai Road and Naalehu Spur Road, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for construction of raised crosswalks.

3) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 92 and 96, Kaohe Road and Mamalahoa Highway, on Saturday, March 13, through Friday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTES 19/190) —

1) KONA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 3.9 and 6.9, near Saddle Road and Mamalahoa Highway, on Saturday, March 13, through Sunday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 11, Hanawi Street and Old Mamalahoa Highway, on Saturday, March 13, through Sunday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

3) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

4) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 18, Old Mamalahoa Highway and Hawaii Belt Road, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

5) KONA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 33, Hawaii Belt Road and Old Government Mauka Road, on Saturday, March 13, through Sunday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree trimming work.

6) KONA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 34, Makalei Drive and Iki Place, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

7) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 46 and 47, Homestead Road and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, March 13, through Sunday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 1.5 and 2, Keaau Bypass Road and Keaau-Pahoa Road, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for drainage cleaning.

2) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 12 and 15, Pahoa Village Road and Alaili Road, on Saturday, March 13, through Sunday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for shoulder work.

3) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 16 and 18, Kamaili Road and Oneele Road, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for shoulder work.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 21.5 and 22.5, Kapaau Road and Halaula Maulili Road, on Saturday, March 13, through Friday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance.