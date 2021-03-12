The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Board of Supervisor Certification will meet via Zoom for a special meeting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 3:00 pm for final approval of Chapter 3, Certification Rules for Weed and Pest District Supervisors and Repealing of CHapter 44 Certification Rules & Regulations for Weed & Pest Supervisors.
A full agenda for the meeting along with call in information can be found HERE.
You just read:
WWPC Board of Supervisor Certification Committee Meeting
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.