WWPC Board of Supervisor Certification Committee Meeting

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Board of Supervisor Certification will meet via Zoom for a special meeting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 3:00 pm for final approval of Chapter 3, Certification Rules for Weed and Pest District Supervisors and Repealing of CHapter 44 Certification Rules & Regulations for Weed & Pest Supervisors.

A full agenda for the meeting along with call in information can be found HERE.