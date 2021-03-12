March 12 update on Kuhio Highway closures

Main, News Posted on Mar 12, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will maintain closures on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) on the north shore of Kauai. Currently impacted areas are:

Both lanes of Kuhio Highway at mile marker 1 (“Hanalei Hill”) approaching Hanalei Bridge. Work on the slope began today with crews placing plastic sheeting to shield the exposed soils from further saturation.

Kuhio Highway between Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Plantation Road. This closure is being put in place out of an abundance of caution. This is the road above the Hanalei Hill site. We have installed systems to monitor any movement in the road.

Single lane of Kuhio Highway at mile marker 4.5 near Waikoko.

HDOT is working with the County of Kauai and the Kauai Emergency Management Agency (KEMA) on emergency access for the residents that are cut off by the landslide at Hanalei Hill. The earliest possible estimation, weather depending, for single lane emergency access on Kuhio Highway is early next week.

The hole seen in photos and video of the Hanalei Hill slide is an irrigation tunnel dating back to the 1800s. HDOT is working to identify the water sources feeding into the tunnel as work on the emergency access continues.

HDOT will continue to update on the status of Kuhio Highway as soon as new information becomes available.

###