Chief Justice Appoints District Family Court Judge

HONOLULU – Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald today appointed Jeffrey W. Ng to fill a judicial position in the District Family Court of the Third Circuit.

Ng has been with the Office of the Public Defender since 2003, representing indigent persons accused of criminal charges in the District, Family, and Circuit Courts. He has served in the Hilo office since 2012, and is currently the Supervising Attorney of that office. He is a former President and current Vice-President of the Hawaii County Bar Association, a member of the Access to Justice Commission’s Committee on Initiatives to Enhance Civil Justice, and a volunteer with the Third Circuit’s Self-Help Center. He is also an arbitrator with the Court Annexed Arbitration Program and a mediator with Kuikahi Mediation Center. Ng also devotes his time to the Big Island Junior Golf Association, serving on its Board of Directors as President.

Ng graduated from the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2002. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan.

The Chief Justice made his appointment from the nomination list that was presented to him by the Judicial Selection Commission on February 11, 2021. The appointment of Ng is subject to Senate confirmation.