Notice of Draft Title V Permit Renewal Public Comment Period – United States Department of the Air Force, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

AIR QUALITY TITLE V OPERATING PERMIT AND GENERAL PERMIT FOR JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING

Notice is hereby given that the United States Department of the Air Force, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling has applied for a Title V air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapters 2 and 3 (20 DCMR Chapters 2 and 3) to operate the following emission units and miscellaneous sources of air emissions at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, located at 370 Brookley Avenue SW, Washington DC 20032 :

Emission Units Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Ch. 2 Permit No.† Description CU-18-1, CU-18-2, & CU-18-3 Building 18 - Boiler Room 6745-R1, 6746-R1, & 6747-R1 Three (3) 30.25/28.82 million BTU per hour (MMBTU/hr) natural gas-fired Indeck International-Lamont (IBW) Boilers (these boilers are dual-fuel boilers, but are not permitted to burn a secondary fuel) CU-6000A-1 CU-6000A-2 Building 6000A - Penthouse - Two (2) 8 MMBTU/hr dual fuel fired (natural gas and No. 2 fuel oil) Unilux Boilers EG-B1-2 Building B1 - (south of building) - One (1) 125 kWe Cummins generator set with 207 horsepower (hp) diesel engine (manufactured 7/24/2006 and installed 1/24/2007) EG-3-1 Building 3 - outside (east of building) - One (1) 200 kWe Cummins generator set with 320 hp diesel engine (manufactured 11/26/2007 and installed 5/27/2008) EG-5-2 Building 5/16 - outside (across street in southeast corner of the parking lot) 6538 One (1) 175 kWe Cummins generator set with 364 hp diesel engine (manufactured 12/5/2011 and installed 4/28/2012) EG-20-1 Building 20 - outside (north of building) - One (1) 300 kWe Marathon Electric generator set with 685 hp diesel engine (manufactured 10/2008 and installed 4/2009) EG-21-1 Building 21 - (south of Building 53) - One (1) 40 kWe Kohler generator set with 64 hp diesel engine (manufactured 12/8/2006 and installed 1/15/2008) EG-54-1 Building 54 - , outside (east of building) - One (1) 400 kWe Cummins generator set with 755 hp diesel engine (manufactured 1/20/2009 and 11/2009) EG-350-1 Building 350 - outside (south of building) 7059 One (1) 125 kWe Cummins generator set with 197 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/01/2012 and installed 10/2013) EG-351-1 Building 351 - outside (west of building) 6673 One (1) 300 kWe Cummins generator set with 464 hp diesel engine (manufactured and installed 2013) EG-370-1 Building 370/371 - outside (north of Building 371) - One (1) 40 kWe Marathon Electric generator set with 80 hp diesel engine (manufactured 4/17/2008 and installed 4/2009) EG-391-1 Building 391 - outside (patio east of building) 6403 One (1) 1,000 kWe Cummins generator set with 1,490 hp diesel engine (manufactured 1/2011 and installed 2011) EG-391-2 Building 391 - outside (east of building) - One (1) 86 hp diesel fire pump engine (manufactured 4/2011 and installed 2011) EG-485-1 EG-485-2 Building 485 - outside (east of building) 6525 & 6526 Two (2) 1,500 kWe Caterpillar generator set with 2,206 hp diesel engine (manufactured 2008 and installed 2008) EG-1300-1 Building 1300 - outside (south of building) - One (1) 350 kWe Marathon generator set with 685 hp diesel engine (manufactured 2008 and installed 3/2009) EG-1302-1 Building 1302- , outside (west of building) - One (1) 100 kWe Marathon Electric generator set with 173 hp diesel engine (manufactured 10/28/2008 and installed 5/2009) EG-1304-2 Building 1304A- outside (west of building) 6965 One (1) 80 kWe Cummins generator set with 145 hp diesel engine (manufactured 12/9/2014 and installed 4/2015) EG-4570-1 Building 4570 - 2nd Floor Penthouse - One (1) 20 kWe Tradewinds generator set with 45 hp diesel engine (manufactured 9/2013 and installed 2/2014) EG-5681-1 Building 5681 - outside (south of R.V. Maisey Building) - One (1) 600 kWe Cummins generator set with 1,220 hp diesel engine (manufactured 2/18/2009 and installed 04/2009) EG-6000-2 Building 6000 - Powerhouse - One (1) 2,000 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,920 hp diesel engine (manufactured 9/3/2015 and installed 2015) EG-6000-5 Building 6000 - outside (near powerhouse loading dock) - One (1) 2,000 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,920 hp diesel engine (manufactured 9/9/2007 and installed circa 2008) EG-73-1 Building 73 - Generator Room (south side of building) - One (1) 165 kWe Caterpillar generator set with 265 hp diesel engine (manufactured and installed circa 1970) EG-94-1 Building 94 - outside (southwest corner of building) - One (1) 400 kWe Katolight generator set with 635 hp diesel engine (manufactured 11/2001 and installed 2004) EG-165-1 Building 165 - outside (northeast of Building 169, adjacent to Brookley Ave) - One (1) 130 kWe Generac generator set with 198 hp diesel engine (manufactured 4/1996 and installed circa 1997) EG-398-1 Building 398 - Mechanical Room (inside) - One (1) 900 kWe Caterpillar generator set with 1,305 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/18/1989 and installed 1991) EG-398-2 EG-398-3 EG-398-4 Building 398 - Fire Pump Room - Three (3) 231 hp diesel engines (manufactured 1988 and installed 1991) EG-408-1 Building 408 - Emergency Generator Room - One (1) 1,100 kWe Caterpillar generator set with 1,847 hp diesel engine (manufactured 6/21/1989 and installed 1989) EG-408-2 Building 408 - Emergency Generator Room - One (1) 1,100 kWe Caterpillar generator set with 1,847 hp diesel engine (manufactured 6/30/1989 and installed 1989) EG-410-1 Building 410/411 - outside (east of Building 411 and west of Building 410) - One (1) 400 kWe Katolight generator set with 634 hp diesel engine (manufactured 1995 and installed circa 1996) EG-B421-1 Building B421 - One (1) 125 kW Kohler generator set with 190 hp diesel engine (manufactured 8/7/2004 and installed 1/20/2007) EG-1304-1 Building 1304 - outside (west of building) - One (1) 175 kWe Cummins generator set with 277 hp diesel engine (manufactured 12/6/1999 and installed 11/1/2001) EG-6000-1 Building 6000 –Powerhouse - One (1) 2,000 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,920 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/14/2005 and installed Fall 2006) EG-6000-3 Building 6000 –Powerhouse - One (1) 2,000 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,920 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/5/2005 and installed Fall 2006) EG-6000-4 Building 6000 –Powerhouse - One (1) 2,000 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,920 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/16/2005 and installed Fall 2006) EG-6000A-1 Building 6000A – Penthouse - One (1) 1,500 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,200 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/24/2004 and installed circa 2005) EG-6000A-2 Building 6000A – Penthouse - One (1) 1,500 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,200 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/26/2004 and installed circa 2005) EG-6000A-3 Building 6000A – Penthouse - One (1) 1,500 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,200 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/24/2004 and installed circa 2005) EG-7400-1 Building 7400 - outside (east of building) 6632 One (1) 1,000 kWe Cummins generator set with 1,490 hp diesel engine (generator set manufactured 2013 and installed circa 2013 using refurbished model year 2002 engine) EG-6126-1 Building 6126 (south of building inside fence) - One (1) 20 kWe Generac generator set with 45 hp diesel engine (generator manufactured 11/5/2007 and installed circa 2008; engine model year unknown) EG-8034-1 Building 8034 - 60 kWe generator set with 98 hp natural gas engine (manufactured August 2010 and installed October 2010) EG-91-1 Building 91 - 60 kWe generator set with 105 hp natural gas engine (manufactured January 2007 and installed March 2009) TK-90-1 Building B90 – by the water (north of building 2482) - One (1) 6,000 gallon gasoline underground storage tank (UST) for boat refueling TK-365-1 Building 365 - Adjacent to building - One (1) 10,000 gallon gasoline UST for government vehicle refueling TK-365-2 Building 365 - Adjacent to building - One (1) 10,000 gallon E-85 UST for government vehicle refueling TK-1311-1, TK-1311-2, TK-1311-3, TK-1311-4 Building 1311 - west of building - Four (4) 12,000 gallon gasoline USTs for vehicle refueling PB-399-1 Building 399 - 1st floor adjacent to wood working shop 6543 One (1) paint booth room for wood and metal items PB-399-2 Building 399 - 2nd floor - One (1) enclosed paint booth room for metal items PB-4472-1 Building 4472 - 1st floor adjacent to wood working shop - One (1) paint booth room for wood and personal craft items PB-411-1 Building 411 - Room 66A - Curtained paint booth - One (1) paint booth room for vehicle priming and preparation PB-411-2 Building 411 - Room 66A - Enclosed paint booth - One (1) enclosed paint booth room for vehicle painting PB-362-1 Building 362 - 1st floor - One (1) enclosed paint booth room for vehicle painting DG-411-1 Building 411 paint mix room - Remote reservoir parts washer for paint booth spray guns, Herkules Model GW/R, Serial No. 606320 DG-411-2 Building 411 garage bay - Immersion degreaser for transmission parts, Zep Model Dyna Brute PM-397-1 Building 397 - Indoor firing range with three-stage filter PM-371-1 Building 371 Woodshop - Dust collector for wood working shop PM-399-2 Building 399 1st Floor Wood Working Shop 7269 Arrest All AR6-25 dust collector for wood working shop, Serial No. ARS190016

† The Chapter 2 permits listed in this table have been issued since the last Title V permits were issued and are being incorporated into the new Title V permit. They will not be maintained as separate documents following issuance of this Title V permit.

In addition, the facility includes the following miscellaneous/insignificant sources (addressed in Condition IV of the permit)

Two (2) dual fuel boilers with less than 5 MMBTU/hr of heat input and burning natural gas and No. 2 fuel oil only during periods of natural gas interruption or curtailment;

Two (2) dual fuel hot water heaters with less than 1.3 MMBTU/hr heat input;

Six (6) portable space heaters with less than 1.3 million British Thermal Units per hour (MMBTU/hr) of heat input and burning No. 2 fuel oil only;

Numerous heaters, furnaces, hot water heaters, hot water boilers, humidifiers, laundry dryers, kitchen equipment, and air handling units with less than 5 MMBTU/hr of heat input and burning natural gas only;

One (1) underground storage tank (UST) for biodiesel and associated dispensing equipment;

Two (2) USTs for jet fuel;

Five (5) USTs for No. 2 fuel oil;

One (1) UST for waste oil/jet fuel;

One (1) above ground storage tank (AST) for gasoline and associated dispensing equipment;

One (1) AST for motor oil;

Forty-one (41) ASTs for No. 2 fuel oil;

Seven (7) ASTs for used oil, waste oil, and/or antifreeze;

Two (2) ASTs for jet fuel;

Twenty-five (25) oil water separators;

Two (2) parts washers/degreasers not containing VOCs;

Six (d) dust collectors venting indoors for two (2) sandblasters, a woodworking shop, a paper shredder, a conventional book/paper binder, and a digital book/paper binder;

Two (2) welders;

Two (2) laser engravers; and

One (1) paper and metal recycling unit.

The contact person for the facility is Theresa Fuller, Air Quality Program Manager, Environmental Element, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron, at (850) 797-2850 or [email protected]

The following is an estimate of overall potential emissions from the facility:

FACILITY-WIDE EMISSIONS SUMMARY [TONS PER YEAR] Pollutants Potential Emissions Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 3.2 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 300.0 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 20.01 Total Particulate Matter less than 10 microns (PM10) 16.21 Total Particulate Matter less than 1.5 microns (PM2.5) 14.71 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 32.5 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 161.7 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) 3.18

This facility has the potential to emit 300.0 tons per year (TPY) of oxides of nitrogen (NO x ). The value for this criteria pollutant exceeds the major source thresholds in the District of Columbia of 25 TPY of NO x . Because potential emissions of NO x exceed the relevant major source threshold, pursuant to 20 DCMR 300.1(a), the source is subject to Chapter 3 and must obtain an operating permit in accordance with that regulation and Title V of the federal Clean Air Act.

Description and Emission Information for Units Being Permitted for the First Time:

The following units are being permitted for the first time through this permitting action. After each table of units, the proposed emission limits are specified.

Emission Units Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Description CU-6000A-1 CU-6000A-2 Building 6000A - Penthouse Two (2) 8 MMBTU/hr dual fuel fired (natural gas and No. 2 fuel oil) Unilux Boilers

A. Each of the boilers shall not emit pollutants in excess of those specified in the following tables [20 DCMR 201]:

Boiler Emission Limits per Unit (CU-6000A-1 and CU-6000A-2) Pollutant Short-Term Limit (Natural Gas) (lb/hr) Short-Term Limit (No. 2 Fuel Oil) (lb/hr) CO 0.725 0.315 NO x 0.862 1.257 PM Total (includes total filterable plus condensables) 0.017 0.125 SO x 0.005 0.012

B. Total Suspended Particulate (TSP) emissions from each boiler shall not exceed 0.11 pound per MMBTU. [20 DCMR 600.1]

C. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the boilers; except that discharges no greater than 40% opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four (24) hour period during start-up, cleaning, soot blowing, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment. [20 DCMR 606.1]

D. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life and property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

E. NO x and CO emissions shall not exceed those achieved with the performance of annual combustion adjustments on each boiler. To show compliance with this condition, the Permittee shall, each calendar year, perform adjustments of the combustion processes of the boilers with the following characteristics [20 DCMR 805.1(a)(4) and 805.8(a) and (b)]:

i. Inspection, adjustment, cleaning or replacement of fuel burning equipment, including the burners and moving parts necessary for proper operation as specified by the manufacturer;

ii. Inspection of the flame pattern or characteristics and adjustments necessary to minimize total emissions of NO x and, to the extent practicable, minimize emissions of CO;

iii. Inspection of the air-to-fuel ratio control system and adjustments necessary to ensure proper calibration and operation as specified by the manufacturer; and

iv. Adjustments shall be made such that the maximum emission rate for any contaminant does not exceed the maximum allowable emission rate as set forth in this section.

Emission Units Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Description EG-B1-2 Building B1 - (south of building) One (1) 125 kWe Cummins generator set with 207 horsepower (hp) diesel engine (manufactured 7/24/2006 and installed 1/24/2007) EG-3-1 Building 3 - outside (east of building) One (1) 200 kWe Cummins generator set with 320 hp diesel engine (manufactured 11/26/2007 and installed 5/27/2008) EG-20-1 Building 20 - outside (north of building) One (1) 300 kWe Marathon Electric generator set with 685 hp diesel engine (manufactured 10/2008 and installed 4/2009) EG-21-1 Building 21 - (south of Building 53) One (1) 40 kWe Kohler generator set with 64 hp diesel engine (manufactured 12/8/2006 and installed 1/15/2008) EG-54-1 Building 54 - , outside (east of building) One (1) 400 kWe Cummins generator set with 755 hp diesel engine (manufactured 1/20/2009 and 11/2009) EG-370-1 Building 370/371 - outside (north of Building 371) One (1) 40 kWe Marathon Electric generator set with 80 hp diesel engine (manufactured 4/17/2008 and installed 4/2009) EG-391-2 Building 391 - outside (east of building) One (1) 86 hp diesel fire pump engine (manufactured 4/2011 and installed 2011) EG-1300-1 Building 1300 - outside (south of building) One (1) 350 kWe Marathon generator set with 685 hp diesel engine (manufactured 2008 and installed 3/2009) EG-1302-1 Building 1302- , outside (west of building) One (1) 100 kWe Marathon Electric generator set with 173 hp diesel engine (manufactured 10/28/2008 and installed 5/2009) EG-4570-1 Building 4570 - 2nd Floor Penthouse One (1) 20 kWe Tradewinds generator set with 45 hp diesel engine (manufactured 9/2013 and installed 2/2014) EG-5681-1 Building 5681 - outside (south of R.V. Maisey Building) One (1) 600 kWe Cummins generator set with 1,220 hp diesel engine (manufactured 2/18/2009 and installed 04/2009) EG-6000-2 Building 6000 - Powerhouse One (1) 2,000 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,920 hp diesel engine (manufactured 9/3/2015 and installed 2015) EG-6000-5 Building 6000 - outside (near powerhouse loading dock) One (1) 2,000 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,920 hp diesel engine (manufactured 9/9/2007 and installed circa 2008)

A. Emissions from these units shall not exceed those found in the following table as measured according to the procedures set forth in 40 CFR 89, Subpart E for NMHC, NOx, and CO and 40 CFR 89.112(c) for PM. [40 CFR 60.4205, 40 CFR 60.4202, and 40 CFR 89.112(a)-(c)]

Unit ID Emission Standards (g/kWm-hr) NMHC+ NOx HC NOx CO PM EG-B1-2 1.3 9.2 11.4 0.54 EG-3-1 4.0 3.5 0.20 EG-20-1 4.0 3.5 0.20 EG-21-1 9.2 EG-54-1 5.8 3.5 0.16 EG-370-1 5.0 5.0 0.40 EG-391-2 4.7 0.35 EG-1300-1 4.0 3.5 0.20 EG-1302-1 4.0 5.0 0.30 EG-4570-1 7.5 5.5 0.30 EG-5681-1 6.4 3.5 0.20 EG-6000-2 6.4 3.5 0.20 EG-6000-5 6.4 3.5 0.20

B. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from these units, except, that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any 24-hour period during start-up, cleaning, soot blowing, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of equipment. [20 DCMR 606.1]

C. Except EG-B1-2, EG-21-1, and EG-391-2, in addition to Condition (B), exhaust opacity, measured and calculated as set forth in 40 CFR 86, Subpart I, shall not exceed [40 CFR 60.4205(b), 40 CFR 60.4202(a), 40 CFR 89.113, and (for EG-4570-1) 40 CFR 1039.105(b)]:

i. 20 percent during the acceleration mode;

ii. 15 percent during the lugging mode;

iii. 40 percent during the peaks in either the acceleration or lugging modes. Note: This condition is streamlined with the requirements of 20 DCMR 606.1.

D. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Emission Units Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Description EG-398-1 Building 398 - Mechanical Room (inside) One (1) 900 kWe Caterpillar generator set with 1,305 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/18/1989 and installed 1991) EG-B421-1 Building B421 One (1) 125 kW Kohler generator set with 190 hp diesel engine (manufactured 8/7/2004 and installed 1/20/2007) EG-1304-1 Building 1304 - outside (west of building) One (1) 175 kWe Cummins generator set with 277 hp diesel engine (manufactured 12/6/1999 and installed 11/1/2001) EG-6000-1 Building 6000 –Powerhouse One (1) 2,000 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,920 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/14/2005 and installed Fall 2006) EG-6000-3 Building 6000 –Powerhouse One (1) 2,000 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,920 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/5/2005 and installed Fall 2006) EG-6000-4 Building 6000 –Powerhouse One (1) 2,000 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,920 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/16/2005 and installed Fall 2006) EG-6000A-1 Building 6000A – Penthouse One (1) 1,500 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,200 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/24/2004 and installed circa 2005) EG-6000A-2 Building 6000A – Penthouse One (1) 1,500 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,200 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/26/2004 and installed circa 2005) EG-6000A-3 Building 6000A – Penthouse One (1) 1,500 kWe Cummins generator set with 2,200 hp diesel engine (manufactured 5/24/2004 and installed circa 2005)

A. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the units, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any 24-hour period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment. [20 DCMR 606.1]

B. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Emission Units Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Description EG-6126-1 Building 6126 (south of building inside fence) One (1) 20 kWe Generac generator set with 45 hp diesel engine (generator manufactured 11/5/2007 and installed circa 2008; engine model year unknown)

A. Except as specified in Condition (B), emissions from this unit shall not exceed those in the following table as measured according to the procedures set forth in 40 CFR 89, Subpart E for NMHC, NOx, and CO and 40 CFR 89.112(c) for PM [40 CFR 60.4204(b), 40 CFR 60.4201(a), and 40 CFR 89.112]

Pollutant Emission Limits (g/kWm-hr) NMHC + NO x CO PM 7.5 5.5 0.60

B. In lieu of documenting compliance with the requirements of Condition (A), the Permittee may comply with the standards in the following table by the methods specified in Condition III(e)(3)(E) and (F) of the permit [40 CFR 60.4205(e), 40 CFR 60.4211(b)(5), and 40 CFR 60.4212(c)]

Pollutant Not-To-Exceed (NTE)‡ Emission Limits (g/HP-hr) NMHC + NO x CO PM 9.4 6.9 0.80

‡ The NTE Standard is derived by applying the multiplier 1.25 to the applicable emission standards of Table 1 of Subpart IIII of 40 CFR 60, rounded to the same number of decimal places as the standard pursuant to 40 CFR 60.4212(c).

C. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from this generator, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1].

D. In addition to the requirements of Condition (C), exhaust opacity, measured and calculated as set forth in 40 CFR 86, Subpart I, shall not exceed [40 CFR 60.4205 (a) and (e), 40 and 40 CFR 89.113]:

i. 20 percent during the acceleration mode;

ii. 15 percent during the lugging mode;

iii. 40 percent during the peaks in either the acceleration or lugging modes. Note that this condition is streamlined with the requirements of 20 DCMR 606.1.

E. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Emission Units Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Description EG-8034-1 Building 8034 60 kWe generator set with 98 hp natural gas engine (manufactured August 2010 and installed October 2010)

A. Emissions from this unit shall not exceed those in the following table, as measured according to the procedures set forth in 40 CFR 60.4244 [40 CFR 60.4233(d), 40 CFR 60.4244, and Subpart JJJJ, Table 1]:

Pollutant Emission Limits (g/hp-hr) NO x CO 10 387

B. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from these generators, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment. [20 DCMR 606.1]

C. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Emission Units Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Description EG-91-1 Building 91 60 kWe generator set with 105 hp natural gas engine (manufactured January 2007 and installed March 2009)

A. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the generator, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four (24) hour period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment. [20 DCMR 606.1]

B. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Emission Units Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Description PM-397-1 Building 397 Indoor firing range with three-stage filter

A. Emissions of dust shall be minimized in accordance with the requirements of 20 DCMR 605 and “Operational Limitations” of this permit.

B. The emission of fugitive dust from the indoor firing range facility is prohibited. [20 DCMR 605.2]

C. The discharge of particulate matter into the atmosphere from any process shall not exceed three hundreds (0.03) grains per dry standard cubic foot of the exhaust. [20 DCMR 603.1]

D. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the firing range. [20 DCMR 201 and 20 DCMR 606.1]

E. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Emission Units Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Description PM-371-1 Building 371 Woodshop Dust collector for wood working shop

A. TSP emissions from the dust collector shall not exceed [20 DCMR 201 and 20 DCMR 603]:

i. 0.03 gr/dscf; and

ii. 61.0 lbs per year.

B. Adding diluent air to the gas stream to comply with Condition A is prohibited. [20 DCMR 603.3]

C. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

D. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from this equipment. [20 DCMR 201 and 20 DCMR 606.1].

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District, except as specified in the Compliance Schedule contained in Condition VI of the draft permit. Therefore, draft permit No. 042 has been prepared.

The application, the draft permit and associated Fact Sheet and Statement of Basis, and all other materials submitted by the applicant [except those entitled to confidential treatment under 20 DCMR 301.1(c)] considered in making this preliminary determination are available for public review during normal business hours at the offices of the Department of Energy and Environment, 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC 20002. Copies of the draft permit and related fact sheet are available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after April 12, 2021 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].