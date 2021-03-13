Pat Murphy & Alligator Cowboys Band: Brand New Album is a Multi-Genre MUST HAVE!
SAINT AUGUSTINE FL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Written by Laura Jenney of:
Mindsweep Entertainment & Promotions
TheMidnightwriter@aol.com
904-615-0676
St. Augustine, FL
3/13/21
It doesn’t happen all that often, but when it does, IT’S POWERFUL! It is almost as though it is nothing short of a magical force that can SET a mood, and transform ‘our mundane everyday lives’ into great times, filled with a massive amount of positive energy for all within ‘ear shot’. It is a magical force that has the innate power to take a ‘snap shot’ in time, and years and even decades later, can instantaneously ‘take you back’ to those great times and invoke memories of those you shared those great times with; making our lives all the more richer with it’s mere ‘presence’ in our lives.
That powerful, magical force is of course, great music. And though it doesn’t happen all that often, every once in a while a truly exceptional album is released that harnesses all that power and more; and when it does, it is an absolute MUST HAVE of an album.
On February 15th, 2021, one such album was released. That exceptional ‘must have’ album is “Think I’m Going Crazy” by Pat Murphy & Alligator Cowboys Band; which is a 10 track absolute smoker of an album from the first note to the very last, with absolutely no ‘filler tracks’ on the entire album.
What differentiates this great album from the rest, is the fact that besides the outstanding performances by all members of the Alligator Cowboys Band, and the album is loaded with phenomenal mind blowing and fret board blistering performances by Pat Murphy on guitar and slide; “Think I’m Going Crazy” possesses the ability to bring that powerful magic to a vast range of fans of multiple genres of music, ranging from rock, progressive rock, cool jazz, to jazz/funk fusion, blues, ‘bluesgrass’/’swamp grass’ and beyond. Combining this caliber of master musicianship with the immense amount of ‘broad audience appeal’ this album offers by embracing multiple genres in one great album, and the positive vibe of the entire album itself, it is indeed the stuff that those rare, timeless, ‘must have’ albums are made of!
Of course, we at Mindsweep Entertainment & Promotions are not going to merely tell you about it, we are all about showing you as well! One can check out ‘samples’ of the tracks on this great album, “Think I’m Going Crazy” by clicking on the link, Patmurphyalligatorcowboysband.hearnow.com; or one can listen to tracks in their entirety by visiting Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, iMusica, Napster, NetEase Cloud Music, Slacker Radio, Spotify, MediaNet, and other satellite and/or internet radio stations and/or music streaming services, and of course, one can listen to full tracks from this excellent album, on You Tube. And yes, Pat Murphy & The Alligator Cowboys Band’s excellent ‘must have’ new album is available for purchase now on Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and all other favorite online music purchasing outlets.
We at Mindsweep Entertainment & Promotions wish to convey a huge bravo, kudos and congrats to Pat Murphy and all the outstanding musicians within the Alligator Cowboys Band that performed in the creation of this excellent brand new album! We, the long time veteran music industry execs at Mindsweep Entertainment & Promotions are also here to tell the world that we are certainly not just saying that Pat Murphy & Alligator Cowboys Band’s brand new album is a ‘must have’ album simply because we are currently working with this great band. We are working with this great band BECAUSE as long time veteran music industry execs, we KNOW and RECOGNIZE that this excellent new album, “Think I’m Going Crazy” indeed has all the powerful elements and great musicianship that ‘must have’ albums are made made of. And we have definitely have been around long enough to recognize that rare ‘MUST HAVE’ album when we hear it. “Think I’m Going Crazy” is definitely one of them, so much so, that we are willing to stake our professional reputations on it. So fans, get your copy now, and let the magical musical force happen for you, and let the good times roll!
The end.
Laura Jenney
Mindsweep Entertainment & Promotions
TheMidnightwriter@aol.com
904-615-0676
St. Augustine, FL
3/13/21
It doesn’t happen all that often, but when it does, IT’S POWERFUL! It is almost as though it is nothing short of a magical force that can SET a mood, and transform ‘our mundane everyday lives’ into great times, filled with a massive amount of positive energy for all within ‘ear shot’. It is a magical force that has the innate power to take a ‘snap shot’ in time, and years and even decades later, can instantaneously ‘take you back’ to those great times and invoke memories of those you shared those great times with; making our lives all the more richer with it’s mere ‘presence’ in our lives.
That powerful, magical force is of course, great music. And though it doesn’t happen all that often, every once in a while a truly exceptional album is released that harnesses all that power and more; and when it does, it is an absolute MUST HAVE of an album.
On February 15th, 2021, one such album was released. That exceptional ‘must have’ album is “Think I’m Going Crazy” by Pat Murphy & Alligator Cowboys Band; which is a 10 track absolute smoker of an album from the first note to the very last, with absolutely no ‘filler tracks’ on the entire album.
What differentiates this great album from the rest, is the fact that besides the outstanding performances by all members of the Alligator Cowboys Band, and the album is loaded with phenomenal mind blowing and fret board blistering performances by Pat Murphy on guitar and slide; “Think I’m Going Crazy” possesses the ability to bring that powerful magic to a vast range of fans of multiple genres of music, ranging from rock, progressive rock, cool jazz, to jazz/funk fusion, blues, ‘bluesgrass’/’swamp grass’ and beyond. Combining this caliber of master musicianship with the immense amount of ‘broad audience appeal’ this album offers by embracing multiple genres in one great album, and the positive vibe of the entire album itself, it is indeed the stuff that those rare, timeless, ‘must have’ albums are made of!
Of course, we at Mindsweep Entertainment & Promotions are not going to merely tell you about it, we are all about showing you as well! One can check out ‘samples’ of the tracks on this great album, “Think I’m Going Crazy” by clicking on the link, Patmurphyalligatorcowboysband.hearnow.com; or one can listen to tracks in their entirety by visiting Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, iMusica, Napster, NetEase Cloud Music, Slacker Radio, Spotify, MediaNet, and other satellite and/or internet radio stations and/or music streaming services, and of course, one can listen to full tracks from this excellent album, on You Tube. And yes, Pat Murphy & The Alligator Cowboys Band’s excellent ‘must have’ new album is available for purchase now on Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and all other favorite online music purchasing outlets.
We at Mindsweep Entertainment & Promotions wish to convey a huge bravo, kudos and congrats to Pat Murphy and all the outstanding musicians within the Alligator Cowboys Band that performed in the creation of this excellent brand new album! We, the long time veteran music industry execs at Mindsweep Entertainment & Promotions are also here to tell the world that we are certainly not just saying that Pat Murphy & Alligator Cowboys Band’s brand new album is a ‘must have’ album simply because we are currently working with this great band. We are working with this great band BECAUSE as long time veteran music industry execs, we KNOW and RECOGNIZE that this excellent new album, “Think I’m Going Crazy” indeed has all the powerful elements and great musicianship that ‘must have’ albums are made made of. And we have definitely have been around long enough to recognize that rare ‘MUST HAVE’ album when we hear it. “Think I’m Going Crazy” is definitely one of them, so much so, that we are willing to stake our professional reputations on it. So fans, get your copy now, and let the magical musical force happen for you, and let the good times roll!
The end.
Laura Jenney
Mindsweep Entertainment & Promotions
+1 904-615-0676
email us here