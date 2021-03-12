Current Press releases

Forward31 expands start-up portfolio with The Embassies Porsche strengthens digital ecosystem

Berlin . As part of its digitization strategy, Porsche is consistently tapping into new business areas and target audiences. Forward31, the company builder by Porsche Digital, is expanding its portfolio in the area of future living with the start-up The Embassies. The Swiss company is developing a digital platform and a habitat that provides tailored, premium living in retirement. The aim is to establish a global network of around 30 embassies in cities with a high quality of living – including San Francisco, New York, London, Zürich, Copenhagen and Berlin. The first location is due to open in Europe in 2022.

“With The Embassies, we’re making it possible for the aging global community to retain their sophisticated lifestyles in retirement. We see the time after working life as a journey that you can look forward to,” said Christian Knörle, Head of Company Building at Porsche Digital. Forward31, together with the founding team of The Embassies – comprised of Jan Garde, Henning Weiss and James Bryan Graves – is further developing the business model and guiding the company into the future as a strategic partner.

Global and digital network The Embassies is centered around social interactions and inspiring experiences. The concept of the individual embassies is built on three pillars. Residents and visitors can make use of public restaurants and leisure facilities. A membership provides access to curated events, as well as to gym and spa programmes. In addition, residents can rent an apartment in one of the buildings on a permanent basis. And as a highlight of the global network, members have the opportunity to travel to different locations. The journey begins with the digital platform, where residents can tailor services, activities, foreign travel and day-to-day preferences to their own lifestyle.

“We’ve developed our offer for people that want to lead a fulfilling and healthy life on their terms and for as long as possible,” said Jan Garde, founder of The Embassies. “Together with our partners at Forward31, we want to provide our residents with an innovative living experience that fits their lifestyle and standards.”

The start-up ecosystem by Porsche The systematic setup and expansion in the start-up ecosystem is a central and strategic component of Porsche ’s innovative power. As well as independently establishing businesses via the Forward31 company builder, the sports car manufacturer makes use of a variety of other instruments. Through its investment business unit, Porsche Ventures, the company participates directly with start-ups with potential. With the accelerator program APX, a joint venture between Porsche and the media company Axel Springer, Porsche focuses on the further development of businesses still in the early stages. In addition, Porsche is a partner in the open innovation platform Startup Autobahn.

About Forward31 The company builder Forward31 is a business unit of Porsche Digital. Its focus is on building up a portfolio of digital platform business models. These are founded, accompanied and sustainably developed together with entrepreneurs as independent companies. The Berlin-based global team includes experts from design, product, software and business development. Further information can be found at the following link: www.forward31.com

