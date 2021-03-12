Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Cox signs 57 bills

HB 11 Department of Human Services Budgetary Procedures Amendments. Thurston, N. HB 15 Controlled Substance Amendments. Ward, R. HB 19 S01 County Classification Amendments. Snider, C. HB 22 Medical Examiner Amendments. Nelson, M. HB 28 Land Use and Eminent Domain Advisory Board Amendments. Handy, S. HB 34 Medical Respite Care Pilot Program. Dunnigan, J. HB 35 Child Care Advisory Committee Sunset Extension. Pulsipher, S. HB 37 S01 Child Protection Unit Amendments. Lisonbee, K. HB 43 Emergency Procurement Declaration Modifications. Perucci, C. HB 44 CCJJ Reporting Requirements. Miles, K. HB 48 Board of Financial Institutions Amendments. Dunnigan,J. HB 49 Commercial Interior Designers Act Amendments. Dunnigan,J. HB 50 Government Insurance Amendments. Dunnigan, J. HB 53 S01 Meteorological Evaluation Tower Marking. Christiansen, Steve. HB 63 Impact Fees Amendments. Pierucci, C. HB 64 S01 Factual Innocence Payments Amendments. Wheatley, M. HB 67 Juvenile Sentencing Amendments. Hall, C. HB 73 S04 Drug Testing Amendments. Watkins, C. HB 79 Mineral and Rock Amendments. Brooks, W. HB 80 S02 Data Security Amendments. Brooks, W. HB 83 S01 Migratory Bird Production Area Amendments. Ferry, J HB 87 Electronic Information and Data Privacy Amendments. Hall, C. HB 88 Diversion Fees Amendments. Stoddard, A. HB 95 S01 Prison Rape Elimination Act Compliance. Romero, A. HB 99 Public Employees Health Program Amendments. Harrison, S. HB 100 Postconviction Remedies Act Amendments. Brammer, B. HB 107 S01 Subdivision Plat Amendments. Ferry, J. HB 108 Vital Records Amendments. Handy, S. HB 110 Health Care Payment Amendments. Winder, M. HB 118 S02 Children’s Hearing Aid Program Amendments. Shipp. R. HB 121 Local District Amendments. Handy, S. HB 128 Local Accumulated Fund Balance Amendments. Winder, M. HB 139 S02 Government Employee Amendments. Thurston, N. HB 141 Municipal Services Amendments. Brooks, W. HB 147 S03 Revenge Porn Amendments. Hall, C. HB 162 S01 Peace Officer Training Amendments. Romero, A. HB 166 Livestock Amendments. Snider, C. HB 167 S01 HIV Testing Amendments. Judkins, M. HB 170 S01 Vehicle Registration Renewal Notice Requirements. Chew, S. HB 171 Agricultural Land Use Regulation. Chew, S. HB 172 Facility of Payment to Minor Amendments. Waldrip, S. HB 173 S01 Vote Reporting Requirements. Hall, C. HB 175 S01 Risk Management Settlement Authority Amendments. Brammer, B. HB 176 Revisor’s Technical Corrections to Utah Code. Gibson, F. HB 191 S02 Adoption Amendments. Nelson, M. HB 199 S01 Pawnshop and Secondhand Merchandise Transaction Information Act Amendments. Dunnigan, J. HB 201 Tolling Amendments. Abbott, N. HCR 13 Concurrent Resolution Regarding the Bridal Veil Falls Area. Stratton, K. SB 11 S02 Military Retirement Income Tax Amendments. Harper, W. SB 20 S02 Air Quality Policy Advisory Board. Iwamoto, J. SB 21 Federal Land Application Advisory Committee Sunset Extension. Hinkins, D. SB 22 Compliance Advisory Panel Repeal Date. Sandall, S. SB 29 Hotel Impact Mitigation Fund Sunset Extension. McCay, D. SB 43 Residential Mortgage Regulatory Commission Amendments. Bramble, C. SB 56 State Weed Committee Sunset Extension. Sandall, S. SB 153 Utah Personal Exemption Amendments. Fillmore, L. SB 155 S03 988 Mental Health Crisis Assistance. Thatcher, D.

