Gov. Cox signs 57 bills

|HB 11
|Department of Human Services Budgetary Procedures Amendments. Thurston, N.
|HB 15
|Controlled Substance Amendments. Ward, R.
|HB 19 S01
|County Classification Amendments. Snider, C.
|HB 22
|Medical Examiner Amendments. Nelson, M.
|HB 28
|Land Use and Eminent Domain Advisory Board Amendments. Handy, S.
|HB 34
|Medical Respite Care Pilot Program. Dunnigan, J.
|HB 35
|Child Care Advisory Committee Sunset Extension. Pulsipher, S.
|HB 37 S01
|Child Protection Unit Amendments. Lisonbee, K.
|HB 43
|Emergency Procurement Declaration Modifications. Perucci, C.
|HB 44
|CCJJ Reporting Requirements. Miles, K.
|HB 48
|Board of Financial Institutions Amendments. Dunnigan,J.
|HB 49
|Commercial Interior Designers Act Amendments. Dunnigan,J.
|HB 50
|Government Insurance Amendments. Dunnigan, J.
|HB 53 S01
|Meteorological Evaluation Tower Marking. Christiansen, Steve.
|HB 63
|Impact Fees Amendments. Pierucci, C.
|HB 64 S01
|Factual Innocence Payments Amendments. Wheatley, M.
|HB 67
|Juvenile Sentencing Amendments. Hall, C.
|HB 73 S04
|Drug Testing Amendments. Watkins, C.
|HB 79
|Mineral and Rock Amendments. Brooks, W.
|HB 80 S02
|Data Security Amendments. Brooks, W.
|HB 83 S01
|Migratory Bird Production Area Amendments. Ferry, J
|HB 87
|Electronic Information and Data Privacy Amendments. Hall, C.
|HB 88
|Diversion Fees Amendments. Stoddard, A.
|HB 95 S01
|Prison Rape Elimination Act Compliance. Romero, A.
|HB 99
|Public Employees Health Program Amendments. Harrison, S.
|HB 100
|Postconviction Remedies Act Amendments. Brammer, B.
|HB 107 S01
|Subdivision Plat Amendments. Ferry, J.
|HB 108
|Vital Records Amendments. Handy, S.
|HB 110
|Health Care Payment Amendments. Winder, M.
|HB 118 S02
|Children’s Hearing Aid Program Amendments. Shipp. R.
|HB 121
|Local District Amendments. Handy, S.
|HB 128
|Local Accumulated Fund Balance Amendments. Winder, M.
|HB 139 S02
|Government Employee Amendments. Thurston, N.
|HB 141
|Municipal Services Amendments. Brooks, W.
|HB 147 S03
|Revenge Porn Amendments. Hall, C.
|HB 162 S01
|Peace Officer Training Amendments. Romero, A.
|HB 166
|Livestock Amendments. Snider, C.
|HB 167 S01
|HIV Testing Amendments. Judkins, M.
|HB 170 S01
|Vehicle Registration Renewal Notice Requirements. Chew, S.
|HB 171
|Agricultural Land Use Regulation. Chew, S.
|HB 172
|Facility of Payment to Minor Amendments. Waldrip, S.
|HB 173 S01
|Vote Reporting Requirements. Hall, C.
|HB 175 S01
|Risk Management Settlement Authority Amendments. Brammer, B.
|HB 176
|Revisor’s Technical Corrections to Utah Code. Gibson, F.
|HB 191 S02
|Adoption Amendments. Nelson, M.
|HB 199 S01
|Pawnshop and Secondhand Merchandise Transaction Information Act Amendments. Dunnigan, J.
|HB 201
|Tolling Amendments. Abbott, N.
|HCR 13
|Concurrent Resolution Regarding the Bridal Veil Falls Area. Stratton, K.
|SB 11 S02
|Military Retirement Income Tax Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 20 S02
|Air Quality Policy Advisory Board. Iwamoto, J.
|SB 21
|Federal Land Application Advisory Committee Sunset Extension. Hinkins, D.
|SB 22
|Compliance Advisory Panel Repeal Date. Sandall, S.
|SB 29
|Hotel Impact Mitigation Fund Sunset Extension. McCay, D.
|SB 43
|Residential Mortgage Regulatory Commission Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 56
|State Weed Committee Sunset Extension. Sandall, S.
|SB 153
|Utah Personal Exemption Amendments. Fillmore, L.
|SB 155 S03
|988 Mental Health Crisis Assistance. Thatcher, D.