THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MARCH 12, 2021

MONDAY, MARCH 15, 2021

On Monday, the House is not in session.

TUESDAY, MARCH 16, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

Suspensions (28 bills)

H.J.Res. 17 – Removing the deadline for the ratification of the equal rights amendment (Rep. Speier – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1620 – Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021 (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 6 – American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 (Rep. Roybal-Allard – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1603 – Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1868 – To prevent across-the-board direct spending cuts, and for other purposes (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget) (Subject to a Rule)