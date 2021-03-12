THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MARCH 12, 2021
On Monday, the House is not in session.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.
- H.R. 1799 – PPP Extension Act of 2021 (Rep. Bourdeaux – Small Business)
- H.R. 1502 – Microloan Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Small Business)
- H.R. 1487 – Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act of 2021 (Rep. Burchett – Small Business)
- H.R. 1490 – 504 Modernization and Small Manufacturer Enhancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Craig – Small Business)
- H.R. 1482 – 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Small Business)
- H.R. 1528 – Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1602 – Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act of 2021 (Rep. McHenry – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1395 – Housing Financial Literacy Act of 2021 (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1532 – Improving FHA Support for Small Dollar Mortgages Act of 2021 (Rep. Tlaib – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1491 – Fair Debt Collection for Servicemembers Act (Rep. Dean – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1565 – Senior Security Act (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1085 – To award three congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, as amended (Rep. Pelosi – Financial Services)
- H.R. 485 – CAPTA (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor)
- H.R. 172 – United States Anti-Doping Agency Reauthorization Act of 2021 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce)
- S. 578 – FASTER Act of 2021 (Sen. Scott (SC) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 189 – John Lewis NIMHD Research Endowment Revitalization Act of 2021 (Rep. Barragan – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 941 – TRANSPLANT Act of 2021 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
- S. 164 – Advancing Education on Biosimilars Act of 2021 (Sen. Hassan – Energy and Commerce)
- S. 415 – To amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act with respect to the scope of new chemical exclusivity (Sen. Cassidy – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1215 – Fraud and Scam Reduction Act (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1460 – Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act of 2021 (Rep. Kuster – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 446 – Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams (Rep. Kelly (IL) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1762 – Protecting Indian Tribes from Scams Act (Rep. Mullin – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1766 – FTC Collaboration Act of 2021 (Rep. O’Halleran – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1002 – DEBAR Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. __– Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act of 2021 (Rep. Griffith – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1651 – COVID–19 Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act of 2021 (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)
- H.R. 1652 – VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021 (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)
H.R. 1620 – Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021 (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 6 – American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 (Rep. Roybal-Allard – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 1603 – Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 1868 – To prevent across-the-board direct spending cuts, and for other purposes (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget) (Subject to a Rule)
|Additional Floor Information
|
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day: