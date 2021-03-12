Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MARCH 12, 2021

MONDAY, MARCH 15, 2021

On Monday, the House is not in session.

TUESDAY, MARCH 16, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.  On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Thursday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

Suspensions (28 bills)

  1. H.R. 1799 – PPP Extension Act of 2021 (Rep. Bourdeaux – Small Business)
  2. H.R. 1502 – Microloan Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Small Business)
  3. H.R. 1487 – Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act of 2021 (Rep. Burchett – Small Business)
  4. H.R. 1490 – 504 Modernization and Small Manufacturer Enhancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Craig – Small Business)
  5. H.R. 1482 – 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Small Business)
  6. H.R. 1528 Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)
  7. H.R. 1602 – Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act of 2021 (Rep. McHenry – Financial Services)
  8. H.R. 1395 – Housing Financial Literacy Act of 2021 (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services)
  9. H.R. 1532 – Improving FHA Support for Small Dollar Mortgages Act of 2021 (Rep. Tlaib – Financial Services)
  10. H.R. 1491 – Fair Debt Collection for Servicemembers Act (Rep. Dean – Financial Services)
  11. H.R. 1565 – Senior Security Act (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services)
  12. H.R. 1085 – To award three congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, as amended (Rep. Pelosi – Financial Services)
  13. H.R. 485 – CAPTA (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor)
  14. H.R. 172 – United States Anti-Doping Agency Reauthorization Act of 2021 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce)
  15. S. 578 – FASTER Act of 2021 (Sen. Scott (SC) – Energy and Commerce)
  16. H.R. 189 – John Lewis NIMHD Research Endowment Revitalization Act of 2021 (Rep. Barragan – Energy and Commerce)
  17. H.R. 941 – TRANSPLANT Act of 2021 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
  18. S. 164 – Advancing Education on Biosimilars Act of 2021 (Sen. Hassan – Energy and Commerce)
  19. S. 415 – To amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act with respect to the scope of new chemical exclusivity (Sen. Cassidy – Energy and Commerce)
  20. H.R. 1215 – Fraud and Scam Reduction Act (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce)
  21. H.R. 1460 – Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act of 2021 (Rep. Kuster – Energy and Commerce)
  22. H.R. 446 – Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams (Rep. Kelly (IL) – Energy and Commerce)
  23. H.R. 1762 – Protecting Indian Tribes from Scams Act (Rep. Mullin – Energy and Commerce)
  24. H.R. 1766 – FTC Collaboration Act of 2021 (Rep. O’Halleran – Energy and Commerce)
  25. H.R. 1002 – DEBAR Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
  26. H.R. __– Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act of 2021 (Rep. Griffith – Energy and Commerce)
  27. H.R. 1651 – COVID–19 Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act of 2021 (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)
  28. H.R. 1652 – VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021 (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)
H.J.Res. 17 – Removing the deadline for the ratification of the equal rights amendment (Rep. Speier – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1620 – Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021 (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 6 – American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 (Rep. Roybal-Allard – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1603 – Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1868 – To prevent across-the-board direct spending cuts, and for other purposes (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget) (Subject to a Rule)

 

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 1868, H.R. 1620, H.J.Res. 17, H.R. 6, and H.R. 1603.  Amendments to H.R. 1620 were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

