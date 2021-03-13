Luxea Global Auctions offers majestic Montana home on innovative, secure auction technology

“This really a one-of-a-kind chance to secure a unique, custom, beautifully built home that can become your family’s escape” Work from home in the amazing home office - library The Chef's Kitchen!

Clancy, Montana—own your piece of luxurious Montana living by bidding on a 20-acre idyllic property on Luxea Global Auctions’ secure and innovative platform.

HELENA, MONTANA, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury homebuyers can skip the multiple-offer headaches and get their own piece of luxurious Montana living by bidding on a 20-acre idyllic property on Luxea Global Auctions’ secure and innovative platform.

The property, located minutes from downtown Helena, Montana, offers spectacular mountain vistas with surrounding land abound. This stunning more than 8,600 square-foot home sits on 20 acres nestled in the rolling Montana mountainside while still offering easy access to Interstate 15. Designed with comfort and luxury in mind, this gorgeous home features beautiful custom built-ins, top-market upgrades, and expansive views that help you fully understand why Montana was affectionately nicknamed Big Sky Country.

“More and more people want to escape congested cities,” said Jeff Manning, Luxea’s CEO, and founder. “This home is the perfect way to carve out your own piece of mountain paradise.”

There are also numerous advantages to bidding on this property with Luxea’s online platform, Manning added.

“Home auctions are so much more common in other parts of the world than in the United States, and there’s a reason for that,” Manning said. “The auction process offers transparency and certainty to everyone involved. There’s no wondering if you got lost in a multi-offer bidding war. Everything is at the touch of your fingertips using our app.”

Buyers are encouraged to place their bid early by visiting luxeaglobalauctions.com/portfolio/40-martinez-gulch, as early offers may be accepted.

“This really a one-of-a-kind chance to secure a unique, custom, beautifully built home that can become your family’s escape,” Manning said.

About Luxea Global Auctions

Luxea Global Auctions is the world’s most personalized and innovative approach to buying and selling high-end real estate. The company specializes in live, online auctions and marketing that connects the most sophisticated buyers to renowned properties across the globe. Focusing on people first, Luxea creates an individualized experience building long-term relationships between people and properties. For more information, visit luxeaglobalauctions.com.