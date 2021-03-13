LeadUP365.com Has Launched a New Service for Real Estate agents to Get Their Own Mobile App Built
Real estate agents have access to a new service from LeadUP365.com which will give them a custom designed Mobile Phone App for their real estate business.
We know two things very well: Marketing and Real Estate. LeadUP365.com does Internet marketing in a way that other agents don’t. If you are a licensed agent, we can help you.”ENCINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate agents who are looking for new and interesting ways to market themselves have access to a new service from the marketing company LeadUP365.com. This service allows for agents to heave their very own App built for use by their clients. LeadUP365.com has developers who specialize in real estate and can design, build, and launch an app on the Google Play store and on the Apple iTunes stores. This opens up a whole new segment of people that real estate agents can market to.
— Jeff Durham
Real Estate Agents who have their own Agent App have a great way to distinguish themselves from all the other agents in their market. They'll be able to tell people to “download their app” or to look their name up “in the app store” where they’ll be able to download their own personal smartphone app that will interface their clients directly with their website, email, telephone, social profiles, and rating services - all through the app.
LeadUP365.com was founded to lend a helping hand to real estate agents. Jeff Durham, a team leader at LeadUP365.com said: "We know two things very well: Marketing and Real Estate." He continued: "It is this unique position that allows us to help agents do Internet marketing in a way that other agents don’t. We were not trained by brokers, we learned Internet marketing on the Internet starting in 1995. If you are a licensed agent, we can help you."
According to Realtor.com: "70% of Realtors are not effectively using new technologies in their business" and "80% of new agents do not succeed and they stop doing real estate." That's why LeadUP365.com was formed – to give agents a cutting edge hand in real estate by using modern technology and the Internet to market their good names and expand their sphere of influence. According to LeadUP365.com, they have generated 100,000’s of good leads that have resulted in 10,000’s of deals.
LeadUP365.com and their team members have been at the helm of dozens of successful corporations and generated hundreds of thousands of good leads and earned tens of millions of dollars for other peoples businesses, and millions of dollars for their own. They have cutting-edge techniques to get a Lead-up on the competition.
