Chamber Music Raleigh To Resume Live Concerts With 2020 Grammy Winner Attacca Quartet
Arts Group Celebrates 80th Anniversary with Two Grammy-winning EnsemblesRALEIGH, NC, USA, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chamber Music Raleigh will be one of the first local arts groups to resume live events post-COVID as it hosts the Grammy-winning ensemble Attacca Quartet on Sunday, April 4 at Cary’s Ritter Park. Attacca won the 2020 Grammy for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for their recording of NC-composer Caroline Shaw’s “Orange”.
There will be two, one-hour performances under the Rotary Shelter, which is open-air and acoustically-enhanced for the outdoor concert. Performances are at 1:00 and 3:00.
The quartet features violinists Amy Schroeder and Domenic Salerni on violin, Nathan Schram on viola and cellist Andrew Yee. The program will include a piece by Caroline Shaw, Haydn’s Opus 54, No. 2, Ravel’s String Quartet and a finale by African-American composer Jessie Montgomery.
“We have learned to appreciate virtual performances from around the world during the pandemic,” admits Dr. Elizabeth Kahn who chairs Chamber Music Raleigh’s board of directors and leads their artist selection committee. “But nothing compares to live performance and we are thankful and delighted to lead the way back to public arts events.”
The company’s next concert on April 25 will mark the organization’s 80th anniversary, having presented their first concert at Raleigh Little Theatre on April 25, 1941. Over the years, both the local audience for chamber music and the group’s budget for presenting top ensembles has grown exponentially. They became a resident group at the North Carolina Museum of Art’s SECU Auditorium in 2015 and changed the name from Raleigh Chamber Music Guild to Chamber Music Raleigh.
The anniversary celebration concert will feature 2009 Grammy winners the Pacifica Quartet. Concert tickets are $31 and may be purchased by calling 919.821.2030 or online at www.ChamberMusicRaleigh.org. Seating is limited and socially-distanced. Information about the events’ COVID Safety Plan can also be found on the website.
photo credit David Goddard – pictured in both submitted photos (l to r) are: Amy Schroeder, Domenic Salerni, Andrew Yee and Nathan Schram
