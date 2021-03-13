Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,734 in the last 365 days.

Chamber Music Raleigh To Resume Live Concerts With 2020 Grammy Winner Attacca Quartet

Chamber Music Raleigh presents 2020 Grammy Winners Attacca Quartet April 4 for tow outdoor live concerts.

Chamber Music Raleigh, celebrating its 80th anniversary, offers its first live concert post-COVID with 2020 Grammy-winnng ensemble The Attacca Quartet. pictured (l to r) are Amy Schroeder, Domenic Salerni, Andrew Yee and Nathan Schram. (photo credit David

Arts Group Celebrates 80th Anniversary with Two Grammy-winning Ensembles

RALEIGH, NC, USA, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chamber Music Raleigh will be one of the first local arts groups to resume live events post-COVID as it hosts the Grammy-winning ensemble Attacca Quartet on Sunday, April 4 at Cary’s Ritter Park. Attacca won the 2020 Grammy for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for their recording of NC-composer Caroline Shaw’s “Orange”.

There will be two, one-hour performances under the Rotary Shelter, which is open-air and acoustically-enhanced for the outdoor concert. Performances are at 1:00 and 3:00.

The quartet features violinists Amy Schroeder and Domenic Salerni on violin, Nathan Schram on viola and cellist Andrew Yee. The program will include a piece by Caroline Shaw, Haydn’s Opus 54, No. 2, Ravel’s String Quartet and a finale by African-American composer Jessie Montgomery.

“We have learned to appreciate virtual performances from around the world during the pandemic,” admits Dr. Elizabeth Kahn who chairs Chamber Music Raleigh’s board of directors and leads their artist selection committee. “But nothing compares to live performance and we are thankful and delighted to lead the way back to public arts events.”

The company’s next concert on April 25 will mark the organization’s 80th anniversary, having presented their first concert at Raleigh Little Theatre on April 25, 1941. Over the years, both the local audience for chamber music and the group’s budget for presenting top ensembles has grown exponentially. They became a resident group at the North Carolina Museum of Art’s SECU Auditorium in 2015 and changed the name from Raleigh Chamber Music Guild to Chamber Music Raleigh.

The anniversary celebration concert will feature 2009 Grammy winners the Pacifica Quartet. Concert tickets are $31 and may be purchased by calling 919.821.2030 or online at www.ChamberMusicRaleigh.org. Seating is limited and socially-distanced. Information about the events’ COVID Safety Plan can also be found on the website.


photo credit David Goddard – pictured in both submitted photos (l to r) are: Amy Schroeder, Domenic Salerni, Andrew Yee and Nathan Schram

------------
For Artist Interviews, email Kaine Riggan at Kaine@ChamberMusicRaleigh.org

Kaine Riggan
Chamber Music Raleigh
+1 919.821.2030
kaine@chambermusicraleigh.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Chamber Music Raleigh To Resume Live Concerts With 2020 Grammy Winner Attacca Quartet

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.