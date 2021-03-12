Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,698 in the last 365 days.

Division of Taxation issues reminder about March 15 deadline

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rhode Island Division of Taxation reminds tax professionals, business entities, and others that the deadline this year for filing and payments for a number of different entities will fall on Monday, March 15. Please note that payments may be made electronically via: ? The Division's taxpayer portal: https://www.taxportal.ri.gov/. ? Rhode Island business tax EFT filing accounts: https://www.ri.gov/taxation/business/index.php. ? Debit card/credit card: http://www.tax.ri.gov/misc/creditcard.php.

Rhode Island conforms to federal law and federal practice regarding due dates – a convenience for taxpayers and tax professionals.

Example: XYZ Partnership is a calendar-year partnership treated as a pass-through entity for federal and Rhode Island tax purposes. The due date for its 2020 information returns this season – for federal and Rhode Island purposes – is March 15, 2021. The extended due date is September 15, 2021. The partnership's $400 Rhode Island filing fee is due March 15, 2021.

You just read:

Division of Taxation issues reminder about March 15 deadline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.