Kirk Botula Named Managing Partner of Total Bank Solutions
HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021
Total Bank Solutions, a financial technology firm that is accelerating the digital transformation of cash investment sweeps, bank deposit funding and securities-based lending programs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kirk Botula to Managing Partner. He assumes the role previously held by the company’s co-founder Eric Pierce who will continue to provide strategic guidance and leadership as Chairman of the Board.
Botula is an experienced early and growth stage CEO with a proven track record of driving results through product, service and business model innovation and building high-performance scalable operations.
He previously founded the CMMI Institute, the home of CMMI® (Capability Maturity Model Integration) that has been adopted in over 106 countries to elevate organizational performance and deployed by more than a dozen national governments to build regional competitiveness. During his tenure, he led the spin-out from Carnegie Mellon University and launched a variety of new offerings, increasing global adoption 240% and tripling enterprise value.
“Kirk Botula has been a trusted colleague for many years and I have great admiration for his ability to create scalability and market leading brands through product and service innovation, process discipline and strategic execution,” said Eric Pierce. “I look forward to collaborating with him to shape our strategic direction and capitalize on opportunities to deliver even greater value to our clients.”
Botula also served as President and Chief Operating Office of Confluence, where he led the growth of a global brand delivering mission-critical enterprise software and services to the world’s largest asset management firms. He was responsible for all aspects of the global growth strategy and operations, driving rapid growth through international expansion and commercialization of new products and services.
“’I am honored to join the TBS team and look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundation of success they have achieved,” said Kirk Botula. “We are uniquely poised to help financial institutions leverage innovation to become more efficient and discover new revenue streams. I am excited to join the team as we embark on the next chapter of the company’s growth story.”
Earlier in his career Botula commercialized new products for BNY Mellon and Compunetix.
About Total Bank Solutions
Total Bank Solutions (TBS) is a financial technology firm that is accelerating the digital transformation of cash investment sweeps, bank deposit funding and securities-based lending programs firm. We offer a range of technology enabled deposit, lending and risk management services designed for banks and financial intermediaries. For more information visit www.totalbanksolutions.com.
