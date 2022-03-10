Total Bank Solutions (TBS) and Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE) Partner To Offer Automated Securities-Based Lending Service
Through this partnership, advisors will benefit from expanded credit solutions, and banks will gain access to new sources of loans.
Total Bank Solutions (TBS) and Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE) today announced that ACE integrated TBS' Loan Management System (LMS) into the Advisor Credit Exchange platform, an innovative solution designed to bring a wide range of lending options to advisors. LMS is a fully automated, end-to-end system designed to streamline the origination, underwriting, and collateral evaluation and monitoring functions supporting securities-based lending. TBS has redefined what 'end-to-end' means for securities-based lending by fully integrating these formerly disparate components.
"Integrating LMS within the broader Advisor Credit Exchange is a natural fit because the combined solution offers advisors and their clients access to a wider range of lending solutions," said Mike Musial, Managing Director, Securities-Based Lending at TBS. He added, "ACE's ability to expose advisors to tailored lending products and inform them about all their clients' pre-qualified loan opportunities is extremely valuable, especially as advisors seek to offer a more comprehensive approach to wealth management, including liability management."
The ACE platform provides financial advisors with a 360-degree view of various loans available to their clients. If a securities-based line of credit is the appropriate solution, a loan request passes seamlessly into the TBS platform for prefilled application generation and client delivery. Lenders can then complete the underwriting process with auto-decision logic and monitor the underlying collateral post-close entirely through the integrated TBS system.
"The best software is always created by people who have lived in the industry and understand how to apply technology to drive productivity. We pride ourselves on that here at ACE and instantly recognized the same competence at TBS,” said Peter Stanton, CEO of Advisor Credit Exchange. "Combining not only our industry-leading software but also our unparalleled experience makes the ACE-TBS partnership ideally positioned for today's holistic wealth management environment."
About Advisor Credit Exchange, LLC
Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE) is a technology-empowered platform that brings together lenders and wealth managers, enabling investment firms and advisors to deliver financing solutions to build their clients' net worth and meet their financial goals. By integrating liability management with asset management and protection solutions, ACE has created new opportunities for advisors to help clients achieve financial wellness.
For more information on Advisor Credit Exchange, please visit www.advisorcreditexchange.com.
About Total Bank Solutions (TBS)
Total Bank Solutions (TBS) is a privately held financial technology firm located in Hackensack, NJ. The company was founded in 2004 to serve the needs of banks and wealth management organizations. Its offerings include its FDIC Insured Deposit Program (IDP) and Loan Management System (LMS). With over $100 Billion in assets under administration (AUA), IDP provides wealth managers and their customers the benefit of extended FDIC insurance and, for participating banks, access to a stable, diversified, and cost-effective source of deposit funding. LMS is an end-to-end securities-based lending and collateral monitoring platform that connects banks with borrowers seeking collateralized loans.
For more information about Total Bank Solutions, please visit
www.totalbanksolutions.com
Kevin Bannerton
