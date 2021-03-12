Rutland Barracks/Robbery Jolley Short Stop
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#:21B400913
DATE/TIME: 03-11-2021 2220 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Jolley Short Stop US 4 E Rutland Town)
VIOLATION: Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Patrick Raymond/Jolley Short Stop
AGE:44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 11th, 2021, at approximately 2018 hours, the Vermont State Police
received a report of a robbery at the Jolley Short Stop on VT RT 4 East in
Rutland Town. A male entered the store and demanded money from the cashier
after displaying a weapon.