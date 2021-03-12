Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/Robbery Jolley Short Stop

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B400913

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt Lauren Ronan                              

STATION: Shaftsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 03-11-2021 2220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Jolley Short Stop US 4 E Rutland Town)

VIOLATION: Robbery

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Patrick Raymond/Jolley Short Stop

AGE:44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 11th, 2021, at approximately 2018 hours, the Vermont State Police

received a report of a robbery at the Jolley Short Stop on VT RT 4 East in

Rutland Town. A male entered the store and demanded money from the cashier

after displaying a weapon.

