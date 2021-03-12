Skill Distillery's Java Coding Bootcamp Earns 2021-2022 Military Friendly® School Designation

Full-Stack Java Coding Bootcamp

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research on 8,800 schools nationwide.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 747 earning the designation.

The 2021-2022 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources, within a logic-based scoring assessment. They measure the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer), and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“Veterans can make extraordinary programmers! The drive, discipline and attention to detail required for success in the military can be easily adapted to coding. Our coding school is certified to accept VA benefits and we have a strong commitment to working with veterans to translate their military skill-set into civilian jobs. Our veteran students are provided an immense amount of support beginning in the admissions process and lasting until they are in the career of their dreams!” - Bruce Batky, School Director of Skill Distillery

“Military Friendly®is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages schools to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community.” - Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®

For more information about Skill Distillery’s student veteran programs, visit Skill Distillery’s website at https://skilldistillery.com/gi-bill-coding-bootcamp

About Military Friendly® Schools:

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate.

About Skill Distillery:

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Skill Distillery is a Java coding school that teaches front-end and back-end web programming technologies for students who want to get a new career in programming. Skill Distillery focuses on Java because it has consistently been the top programming language and gives students twice the number of job opportunities. Learn more about Skill Distillery at SkillDistillery.com.

About Viqtory:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.

For further information or to arrange interviews, contact:



Military Friendly

Kayla Lopez

National Director of Military Partnerships

mf2021@militaryfriendly.com