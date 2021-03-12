Madigan & Lewis, LLP Welcomes Michelle Caylee Human, Esq.
The Bay Area family law firm, Madigan & Lewis, LLP, is pleased to welcome Michelle Caylee Human to their team.SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bay Area family law firm, Madigan & Lewis, LLP, is pleased to welcome Michelle Caylee Human to their team. Michelle recently completed a judicial clerkship with the Family Law Department of the Superior Court of San Mateo County. Prior to going to law school, she was a journalist and worked on challenging assignments in Mexico and the Middle East. What Michelle learned covering these heart wrenching stories was that she was much more interested in being involved and in helping to ease human suffering rather than simply covering it as an observer. What Michelle learned about herself and the people she covered inspired her to go to law school to make a tangible difference in people's lives and counsel them through difficult times.
“Our firm has always been very selective about not only the skill of the attorneys that we ask to join our firm but they must also demonstrate that their hearts are in the game” said founder and partner, Kimberly Madigan. “Michelle’s passion for helping people made her a good fit for our firm. We are excited to have Michelle join us and to bring that passion to Madigan & Lewis, LLP.”
Michelle Caylee Human attended the University of California Hastings Law School because the program was public-interest focused. UC Hastings was the only school at the time that allowed first-year law students to take elective courses which meant she could take domestic violence law. In her free time, Michelle volunteers for CASA, a court-appointed special advocate for children.
Michelle chose to join Madigan & Lewis, LLP based on her initial impression of Kimberly Madigan and Victoria Lewis, the founding partners of the firm. “When I first met Kim and Tori, I was immediately impressed by how kind they both were,” said Michelle. “I loved the fact that Madigan & Lewis, LLP is an all-women owned and operated firm and their style of practicing law was just what I was looking for.”
Madigan & Lewis, LLP is a family law firm serving clients in the Silicon Valley. The firm is committed to providing strategic, responsive, and solution-oriented advocacy for its clients. For more information, visit www.madiganlewis.com.
