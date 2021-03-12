Expats purchase their dream home in Japan’s countryside

(CNN) — Kimberly and Paul Fradale were living in Tokyo, working at international schools, when they took the leap many an American expat dreams of: buying a large country house for a song and restoring it to its former glory.

Both had been raised in the countryside: Kimberly, who is Japanese-American on her mother’s side, grew up in rural Alaska, and Paul’s childhood was spent in rural New York.

Finding the inexpensive dream home

In a country known for sky-high real estate prices, buying a large country home (or “kominka”) in Japan is still affordable. Courtesy Paul Fradale

“You can buy a home with a modest lot for as little as $20,000 USD, depending on location. Some towns even maintain lists of free or nearly free houses, in hopes of bringing in new families, ” Paul explains.

There are no restrictions on foreigners buying land or property in the country, and no citizenship or resident visa is required. That said, without a work visa or permanent resident status, obtaining a loan…