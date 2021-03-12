Chester County, Municipalities to Get an Estimated $153 Million in Total Federal Pandemic Relief

WEST CHESTER (March 12, 2021) – Chester County and its municipalities are expected to receive an estimated $153 million in total federal pandemic relief through the recently passed American Rescue Plan (ARP), state Senator Carolyn Comitta said today.

According to estimates from the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Appropriations Committee, Chester County will receive $101.82 million in estimated relief and its 73 municipalities will receive an estimated $51.9 million in total relief under the ARP’s State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Estimated allocations for each of Chester County’s municipalities are available below.

The 1.9 trillion ARP, the third Federal COVID-19 Stimulus package, was passed and signed into law by President Biden this week. It includes $65.1 billion in direct, flexible aid to every county in America, as well as $45.57 billion for municipalities with a population of at least 50,000 and $19.53 billion for municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents.

“In addition to providing direct relief to families, extending unemployment benefits, expanding child tax credits, supporting food assistance, housing, and educational programs, and expanding relief to restaurants and small businesses, the ARP allocates significant funding to our local communities,” Comitta said. “As we begin to look to the future and the promise of defeating this virus, these funds will prove crucial in rebuilding our economy through investments in people, families, businesses, and important community projects.”

The ARP provides emergency funding to ensure that communities have access to critical services. According to the Congressional Budget Office, funding for states and local communities provides the biggest bang for the buck when it comes to economic relief.

In total, according to estimates from the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Appropriations Committee, the Commonwealth is expected to receive $13.722 billion in state and local relief, including:

$7.293 billion for state government.

$2.843 billion for counties.

$2.371 billion for metropolitan cities.

$936 million for municipalities.

$279 million for state capital projects.

The state capital project funds will be directed to state and local governments to invest in capital projects related to enabling remote work, education, and health monitoring in response to COVID-19.

According to the National Association of Counties, the U.S. Department of the Treasury will oversee and administer these payments to state and local governments, and every county would be eligible to receive a direct allocation from the treasury. Municipalities and counties are expected to receive funds in two allotments – with 50 percent this year and the remaining 50 percent no earlier than 12 months from the first payment. The U.S. Treasury is required to pay the first allotments to counties no later than 60-days after enactment, and second payment no earlier than 12 months after the first payment.

Estimated allocations for municipalities in Chester County are as follows:

Atglen Borough – $139,305

Avondale Borough – $138,415

Birmingham Township – $415,147

Caln Township – $1,411,340

Charlestown Township – $620,298

Coatesville City – $1,292,106

Downingtown Borough – $780,760

East Bradford Township – $978,398

East Brandywine Township – $894,656

East Caln Township – $479,213

East Coventry Township – $667,557

East Fallowfield Township – $747,244

East Goshen Township – $1,794,355

East Marlborough Township – $746,256

East Nantmeal Township – $183,400

East Nottingham Township – $898,216

East Pikeland Township – $744,080

East Vincent Township – $725,988

East Whiteland Township – $1,268,674

Easttown Township – $1,051,362

Elk Township – $168,867

Elverson Borough – $129,319

Franklin Township – $448,564

Highland Township – $127,243

Honey Brook Borough – $173,909

Honey Brook Township – $821,692

Kennett Square Borough – $613,179

Kennett Township – $821,099

London Britain Township – $320,332

London Grove Township – $872,905

Londonderry Township – $252,311

Lower Oxford Township – $502,150

Malvern Borough – $341,589

Modena Borough – $52,400

New Garden Township – $1,206,783

New London Township – $591,824

Newlin Township – $133,175

North Coventry Township – $786,890

Oxford Borough – $551,782

Parkesburg Borough – $394,780

Penn Township – $545,257

Pennsbury Township – $360,868

Phoenixville Borough – $1,677,592

Pocopson Township – $477,433

Sadsbury Township – $406,347

Schuylkill Township – $851,847

South Coatesville Borough – $143,952

South Coventry Township – $261,110

Spring City Borough – $326,561

Thornbury Township – $310,050

Tredyffrin Township – $2,906,323

Upper Oxford Township – $250,927

Upper Uwchlan Township – $1,168,916

Uwchlan Township – $1,862,673

Valley Township – $768,402

Wallace Township – $363,340

Warwick Township – $251,718

West Bradford Township – $1,325,128

West Brandywine Township – $738,247

West Caln Township – $900,687

West Chester Borough – $1,980,227

West Fallowfield Township – $256,068

West Goshen Township – $2,271,294

West Grove Borough – $280,686

West Marlborough Township – $80,577

West Nantmeal Township – $218,894

West Nottingham Township – $267,833

West Pikeland Township – $401,997

West Sadsbury Township – $247,071

West Vincent Township – $584,409

West Whiteland Township – $1,952,840

Westtown Township – $1,088,833

Willistown Township – $1,088,932

