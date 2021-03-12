SocialBox.Biz Delivers Tech to Homeless Shelter in Central London

Donation made with CBI and Mayor of London benefits homeless in Central London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at SocialBox.Biz made a special delivery of upcycled laptops to Central London’s C4WS Homeless Projects. The tech was collected from organisations including CBI and the GLA before being upgraded with open source software with a goal of helping the homeless engage in career and educational opportunities. This comes in response to the impact of C-19 being felt in the homeless community. Restrictions have meant fewer options for housing being open, but C4WS worked to respond quickly with the opening of their shelter. Still, activities have slowed and clients find themselves feeling isolated.This special delivery is the perfect counter to isolation.A spokesperson for C4WS said, “We are proud to run our shelter within these circumstances and we are working hard to keep it safe from COVID. We have limited activities to offer our guests to fight their isolation. The computers donated by SocialBox.Biz are crucial to help in that.”For example, clients can use their laptops for English classes, counseling sessions, and more. This comes as the latest act by the Laptops for Homeless Initiative, which was recently featured in the news when the Mayor of London pledged hundreds of computers.Numerous companies have added to the donations, including Regus, Mazars, and Young & Co.’s Brewery P.L.C.“Our team is gracious for all of the business heroes who’ve participated in our initiative during this difficult time,” said Peter Paduh, founder of SocialBox.Biz.About SocialBox.BizSocialBox.Biz is a community interest company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative tech solutions.