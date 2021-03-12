ParkSwap, The Parking App, Is Solving The Parking Problem In New York City

The New York City-based ParkSwap app allows users to swap parking spots, earn gifts and help find parking in real-time. The spp is now free.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ParkSwap has been making the often-frustrating process of finding on-street parking easier for thousands of drivers in major cities, especially in New York. According to Ny Streetsblog, there are between 3.4 and 4.4 million on-street parking spaces in NYC and over 12 million registered drivers!“It’s about solving a problem that everyone has experienced and continues to be an issue. Vehicle ownership is growing and ParkSwap is a great solution for everyone that drives” says Nicholas Espinosa, the 28-year old New York-based entrepreneur and ParkSwap’s founder and CEO. “It’s a special feeling I get when I know people are using ParkSwap, being part of the parking solution is what it is all about.”Delivering on the company’s motto “On-street parking spots for the world,” ParkSwap has been removing the pain out of finding a parking space since September 1, 2020. The process couldn’t be simpler. When leaving a spot, a driver presses a button on the app that alerts other drivers nearby. When a second driver claims the space — also at the touch of a button — ParkSwap navigates him or her to it, and the drivers swap spots. Once the new driver has parked, he or she has the option of sending a $1-$5(or custom amount) dollar gift, via the app, to the driver who just left. The ParkSwap app is supported with excellent, live customer service.In a city such as New York, where overnight fees in a parking garage can top $100 a night and the hours drivers spend searching for a spot to park, the app is definitely a bargain, especially when you have the possibility to earn.This is what users have to say about ParkSwap:‘’I love the idea behind it, finding a parking spot is so hard, so this is a great solution to a widely encountered problem. I’m surprised there aren’t more of this type of app. It is very unique, and super user friendly.’’- Smriti Ghimire.“Interface very user friendly. Unique app to send parking space gifts to friends. Liked the idea of having an app which can assist you in finding the right parking spot in a few seconds.”- LuckybangFor more information or to schedule an interview with the founder, Nicholas Espinosa, please send an email to contact@parkswap.com