Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas to host first Annual Charity Golf Tournament on March 22: Build a Home in 18 Holes!

Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, a leader in affordable housing, will host its first Annual Golf Tournament at the Las Vegas Country Club

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, a leader in affordable housing, will host its first Annual Golf Tournament, "Build a Home in 18 Holes," at the Las Vegas Country Club on March 22, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.

The tournament is presented by title sponsor Forté Specialty Contractors and will help the nonprofit raise money to build its 117th home in Clark County.

"We are committed to Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas' mission of affordable housing and believe in giving back to the community we live in," said Scott Acton, CEO, and founder, Forté Specialty Contractors. "Particularly now, when many are still experiencing difficulties due to the pandemic, we want to do what we can to help others experience the security of homeownership."

Through shelter, Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas empowers members of the Southern Nevada community. Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas homes are built with volunteer labor and donated time, materials, and funds. Each home is sold at no-profit and with a zero-interest mortgage to local hardworking families who otherwise may be forced to live in substandard housing.

Families invest sweat equity to help build Habitat homes, including the one they will eventually purchase. The program also includes financial literacy classes and other support to participating families.

Additional founding sponsors for the inaugural "Build a Home in 18 Holes" Golf Tournament include TruFusion; Bertoldo, Baker, Carter & Smith; Mark Wiley Group-KW Realty Southwest; Sotheby's International Realty-Kuhl Group; and Polar Shades.

The fundraising event will include a raffle, live auction items, and other opportunities to help.

Tickets are $350 for an individual and $1,200 for a foursome.

Email: HFHEVENTS@lasvegashabitat.org, call 702.638.6477 Ext 104, visit https://www.lasvegashabitat.org for additional information and sponsorship opportunities, http://hfhlvgolf21.givesmart.com, or text HFHLVGOLF21 TO 76278 to register.

###

About Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas:

Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. For 30 years, Habitat LV has partnered with volunteers, donors, and Habitat homeowners to build more than 115 homes in Southern NV. The lives of hundreds of individuals in Clark County, NV, have been transformed as a result of having a decent, affordable place to call home. Habitat homeowners help build their homes and pay an affordable mortgage. By supporting Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas through volunteerism, donations, and supporting affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the stability and self-reliance they need to build a better future.

About Forte Specialty Contractors:

Founded in 2010, Forté Specialty Contractors is a Las Vegas-based specialty construction company specializing in design-build projects rooted in the experiential theming, hospitality, and entertainment world. Forté expanded its services to include a luxury home building division, which includes a portfolio of homes in Las Vegas and on the East and West coasts. For more information, please visit http://www.fortedesignbuild.com/ or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.