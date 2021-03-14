Fine Art Shippers Specializes in Shipping Crystal Chandeliers Interstate

Fine Art Shippers specializes in packing, crating, and shipping all sorts of valuables, including fragile crystal chandeliers of any kind and size.

NEW YORK, NY, US, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers specializes in shipping all sorts of valuables across the United States and worldwide. The company’s expertise includes packing, shipping, and delivering fine art, antiques, designer furniture, musical instruments, and lighting fixtures among others. Fine Art Shippers is particularly proficient in shipping crystal chandeliers interstate, which allows the company to serve specialized stores, antique dealers, home designers, decorators, public venues, and private clients who require white glove shipping and delivery services. Fine Art Shippers offers a full-service approach that covers packing, crating, insurance, transportation, delivery, unpacking and uncrating, disposal of the packing materials, and installation.

Since 1995, Fine Art Shippers has been providing a full range of white glove moving and shipping services with a focus on the transportation of valuable and fragile items. The company has extensive experience in handling and shipping Old Master paintings, all types of works by contemporary artists, bronze and glass sculptures, metal artworks, works on paper, art installations, Banksy murals, fine furniture, musical instruments, and many more. Fine Art Shippers also provides professional packing, crating, and shipping services for lighting fixtures and crystal chandeliers in particular. The US transportation options include local courier delivery in the New York metro area, national consolidated art shuttles, individual shipping solutions, and tailored services designed to the specific needs of the client. The company also offers customs clearance and international shipping services both by air and by sea.

The process of shipping crystal chandeliers is handled by Fine Art Shippers from A to Z. The team of shipping professionals can pick up the items from any location, pack and crate them for safe transportation, and ship the items to any destination securely. Fine Art Shippers pays much attention to the chandeliers’ protection in transit, providing a comprehensive range of packing and crating services. The latter include open crates for local relocation, wooden crates with a custom interior for long-distance journeys, and museum crates built according to the highest industry standards for safe shipping to another country.

Fine Art Shippers serves companies, businesses, and individuals in different parts of the United States. Showplace Luxury Art Design Vintage in New York City, NY and Artisan Lamp Company in Fairfax, VA are just two of the company’s many clients. Be it local delivery of a single chandelier or long-distance transportation of a large collection of lighting fixtures, Fine Art Shippers treats each order as a special one, ensuring the customer gets the best shipping experience possible. For more information about specialized packing and shipping services provided by Fine Art Shippers, please visit the company’s website or contact the team directly by calling or via e-mail.