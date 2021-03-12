Virtual Veterans Welcome Home Day Celebration

Mar 11, 2021

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Veterans Commission are pleased to announce celebrations for the “Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day” on Tuesday, March 30.

The day of welcoming was codified in state law during the 61st legislative session for March 30 of each year, the date U.S. combat troops would have set foot on Wyoming soil after returning home from the Vietnam War in 1973.

All Wyoming Veterans, especially those from the Korean War, Vietnam War, and other Veterans who were not properly thanked upon their return home are invited to watch the event and receive the welcome and thanks of a grateful state.

Military, Surviving spouses of veterans and family members are also welcome.

This year’s ceremony will be a virtual event and you can watch the premiere online on March 30, at 10 a.m. MST at the following locations:

The ceremonies will feature remarks by Governor Matt Gordon, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, the Adjutant General of Wyoming, and Veterans Commission Chairman Travis Deti.

Wyoming communities are also encouraged to host their own celebrations to honor Wyoming Veterans who may not have been thanked for their service or welcomed home.

For more information, contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission at (307) 777-8152.