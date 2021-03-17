Cognosos, Inc. Appoints Adrian Jennings as Chief Product Officer - Announcement Follows Series B Funding
The company is clearly in the right place at the right time to become a leader in the new RTLS 2.0, and I am very excited to be able to help make that happen.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognosos, Inc. a leading provider of real-time asset intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Adrian Jennings as Chief Product Officer (CPO), a newly created position. Jennings, an Oxford University graduate with over two decades of technology product strategy, innovation and market development, will lead Cognosos’ product vision, roadmap, new feature development and commercialization. His appointment comes on the heels of Cognosos’ closing on a $10 million round in Series B funding; a development which will support the company’s continued growth and market expansion.
— Adrian Jennings
“Adrian joins our organization at a critical time as we progress to the next stage of growth and market expansion. His proven track record in identifying clear market needs and product strategies in IoT and asset tracking will be of great value to the company, our customers and our partners, according to Cognosos CEO, Braxton Jarratt. “With real-time asset intelligence capturing the attention of enterprises and becoming a huge priority across diverse industries, Cognosos is positioned to be a market leader by enabling customers’ agile operations and process optimization.”
Jarratt noted that Cognosos’ latest funding will be used to scale the company’s sales, marketing, and engineering activities, and support its expanded presence in healthcare real-time location solutions (RTLS), logistics, supply chain and yard management segments. It also will further bolster Cognosos’ asset intelligence solutions in existing segments including automobile manufacturing logistics and auto auctions.
Directly prior to joining Cognosos, Jennings served as Chief Product Advocate at Ubisense (Chesterton, Cambridge, UK). During his ten-year tenure, he was credited with helping establish the firm’s digital transformation strategies and guiding Fortune 100 companies through a “digital factory transformation.” His go-to-market strategies, which effectively addressed customer demand, competitive pressures, and economic trends, helped the firm gain significant traction within various industries.
Jennings also has served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with Time Domain Corporation (Huntsville, AL), where his focus also was on the location solution markets. At Time Domain, which was largely funded by military research contractors, his role involved aligning a roadmap focused on the company’s core markets and navigating the required research funding to advance that roadmap. While at Time Domain, he also made significant contributions to two IEEE standards.
His professional career also consisted of different roles serving Her Britannic Majesty’s Ministry of Defence, UK. Jennings holds a Master (MA) in Physics from the University of Oxford.
For Jennings, joining Cognosos was a decision he readily made. “I’ve been in the industry a long time and see a real opportunity for Cognosos to be a formidable disruptor of the old RTLS 1.0. The markets are now well-established, and the users informed and discerning, making now the right time for Cognosos to bring fresh technology and a new business approach to capitalize on the lessons learned by the previous decade’s trailblazers. The company is clearly in the right place at the right time to become a leader in the new RTLS 2.0, and I am very excited to be able to help make that happen.”
The increased stress placed on supply chains and the healthcare industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the importance of real-time asset intelligence, which allows enterprises to gain precise visibility of their valuable assets indoors and out. This capability enables complete location awareness for everything from automobiles and ventilators to pallets, while providing rich and powerful data that can be leveraged to unlock insights that support operational stability and process optimization, saving both time and money.
With approximately 100,000 assets under management, Cognosos’ complete solution leverages patented technology to connect assets to the cloud, delivering intelligence that delivers improved inventory management, productivity and operational efficiencies.
Cognosos’ ultra-lightweight footprint minimizes installation timelines and eliminates the need to install extensive infrastructure, thereby eliminating operational disruptions and dependencies on expensive cellular connectivity. This drastic reduction in deployment timelines, combined with Cognosos’ flexibly engineered hardware, provides complete asset intelligence at the lowest cost of ownership.
About Cognosos, Inc.
Cognosos equips enterprises with the real-time asset intelligence needed to unlock insights and accelerate supply chains. Its lightweight platform deploys quickly both indoors and outdoors, delivering an unparalleled combination of price and performance that is now tracking over 100,000 assets across multiple industries including healthcare, logistics and automotive. For more information, visit www.cognosos.com
Follow Cognosos on Twitter @Cognosos and LinkedIn.
Amber DeQuiroz
Cognosos, Inc.
+1 833-736-7348
amber.dequiroz@cognosos.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn