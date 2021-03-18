Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,316 in the last 365 days.

Dorsi Health launches Portion Pay, an installment payment plan for new retail partners

Dorsi Health CBD wholesale installment payments

Portion Pay- a wholesale payments platform for retailers

Dorsi Health Wholesale CBD

Along with our 9-month guarantee, a program that buys back any unsold inventory after 9 months on shelves, Portion Pay mitigates much of the risk to our new retail partners”
— David Rosen
PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorsi Health CBD, a Philadelphia based CBD company has launched Portion Pay, an installment payment platform for new retail partners and wholesale orders.

During 2020 and into early 2021 retailers were forced to temporarily close due to the pandemic. An estimated 10,000 retail stores could shutter in 2021 per CNBC. Cash flow remains an issue for retailers who remain open and can be a barrier for new product acquisition.
In response to the market need Dorsi Health launched Portion Pay, an installment payment platform that splits wholesale orders into easily manageable monthly payments. The installment payments can range from three to six months depending on order volume, with no personal guarantee, credit application, or credit check.

“Portion Pay allows retailers to take on new, profitable, and in-demand products without the initial cash outlay,” said David Rosen, co-founder and Sales Director. “Along with our 9-month guarantee, a program that buys back any unsold inventory after 9 months on shelves, Portion Pay mitigates much of the risk to our new retail partners.”

Portion Pay is available to all new retail partnerships and all product lines including topicals, oils, and capsules/softgels with low minimum order quantities (MOQ). All Dorsi Health products come with third-party lab COAs (Certificate of Analysis) form an ISO certified facility to ensure purity and potency. Along with the products purchased and COAs, retailers will receive promotional material, product displays, and an education guide at no additional cost in order to incentivize sales in store.

About Dorsi Health:
Dorsi Health is a Philadelphia Based company focused on providing the highest quality hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products to consumers both online and in select retailers. Founded in 2018 with a mission to provide the highest quality CBD products at affordable prices, Dorsi Health products have been sold in all 50 states online and are found in over 65 retail locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Florida.

Paul Turkavage
Dorsi Health
+1 267-536-2477
email us here

You just read:

Dorsi Health launches Portion Pay, an installment payment plan for new retail partners

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.