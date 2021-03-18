Dorsi Health launches Portion Pay, an installment payment plan for new retail partners
Along with our 9-month guarantee, a program that buys back any unsold inventory after 9 months on shelves, Portion Pay mitigates much of the risk to our new retail partners”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorsi Health CBD, a Philadelphia based CBD company has launched Portion Pay, an installment payment platform for new retail partners and wholesale orders.
— David Rosen
During 2020 and into early 2021 retailers were forced to temporarily close due to the pandemic. An estimated 10,000 retail stores could shutter in 2021 per CNBC. Cash flow remains an issue for retailers who remain open and can be a barrier for new product acquisition.
In response to the market need Dorsi Health launched Portion Pay, an installment payment platform that splits wholesale orders into easily manageable monthly payments. The installment payments can range from three to six months depending on order volume, with no personal guarantee, credit application, or credit check.
“Portion Pay allows retailers to take on new, profitable, and in-demand products without the initial cash outlay,” said David Rosen, co-founder and Sales Director. “Along with our 9-month guarantee, a program that buys back any unsold inventory after 9 months on shelves, Portion Pay mitigates much of the risk to our new retail partners.”
Portion Pay is available to all new retail partnerships and all product lines including topicals, oils, and capsules/softgels with low minimum order quantities (MOQ). All Dorsi Health products come with third-party lab COAs (Certificate of Analysis) form an ISO certified facility to ensure purity and potency. Along with the products purchased and COAs, retailers will receive promotional material, product displays, and an education guide at no additional cost in order to incentivize sales in store.
About Dorsi Health:
Dorsi Health is a Philadelphia Based company focused on providing the highest quality hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products to consumers both online and in select retailers. Founded in 2018 with a mission to provide the highest quality CBD products at affordable prices, Dorsi Health products have been sold in all 50 states online and are found in over 65 retail locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Florida.
