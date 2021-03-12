GCC Partners Expanding Rental Properties to Scottsdale
Home to high-end resorts, championship golf, and luxury livingSANTA CLARITA, CALIF., USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GCC Partners, one of the largest rental housing providers in the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley, and beyond, is expanding its rental property offerings to Scottsdale. GCC is committed to providing Tenant Partners with high-quality, affordable housing. GCC Partners continues to show available properties at this time. Strict COVID-19 guidelines are followed, and all available properties are sanitized daily to ensure the safety of those touring properties.
“We strive to provide our Tenant Partners with courteous and responsive management service,” said a spokesperson from GCC Partners. “We respect the rights of all to be treated fairly and honestly. We believe in fair housing practices for everyone, whether they are our Tenant Partners or not. We believe if we treat our Tenant Partners fairly and with respect, they will return the favor.”
All GCC Partners properties embrace the latest technology to improve responsiveness and efficiency. They also encourage ongoing communication and feedback from renters, potential renters, and partners. GCC Partners regularly adds new properties to their portfolio to ensure long-term growth and profitability and exercising sound judgment and sensible business practices instead of having a long list of policies for renters to adhere to.
“We look to partner with Tenant Partners that understand that even though they are renting, it is still their home, and they will treat it as such, said a spokesperson for GCC Partners. We encourage individual volunteerism by our employees and provide generous company support for worthy community projects.”
GCC Partners also has properties in the Santa Clarita Valley, Palmdale, Lancaster, California City, Antelope Valley, and the Mojave Space Port. The Santa Clarita Valley is less than 30 minutes from the Burbank Airport and home to Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor. The community also has some of California’s most coveted golf courses, wine lounges, dining, impressive retail shopping, and live music events but still has a small-town charm.
The City of Palmdale is considered one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and has increased in popularity and prosperity in the last decade. One hour north of Los Angeles, Lancaster boasts beautiful desert scenery with Joshua trees and poppy fields. Affordable living attracts many to Lancaster as well as its family-oriented community focus. Lancaster is home to Minor League Baseball’s Lancaster Jethawks.
California City is home to Edwards Air Force Base located just south of the city and a PGA golf course. It is only 65 miles southwest of Death Valley National Park. The Antelope Valley is also adjacent to Edwards Air Force Base.
Applications for GCC Partners must be filled out online. Potential renters much have verifiable proof of income and good rental history. Co-signers and those with felony convictions are not accepted.
Scottsdale, Arizona, is famous for sprawling, luxurious resorts, championship golf courses, art galleries, ritzy nightclubs, fine dining, and high-end boutiques.
Visit www.gccpartners.com to learn more about available properties and GCC Partners’ innovative use of technology to re-imagine the rental experience.
Media Relations
GCC Partners
email us here