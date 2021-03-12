The pandemic compelled a large remote-work experiment. Now comes the arduous half

At first, many thought the shutdowns would last a couple months. But one year later, millions of workers are still working remotely.

The pandemic has forced a large segment of the global workforce to go through a remote-work experiment on a scale never seen before — and a lot has changed in the last 12 months.

The boundary between our work and our personal lives has become blurred. Working at the kitchen table has become common and, for parents, juggling virtual school while trying to hit work deadlines has become a daily challenge.

Employers have also been forced to become more nimble. They’ve had to loosen restrictions on where employees can work, equip them with the tools do so and support them both professionally and personally.

We’ve learned many lessons as a result: meetings aren’t always necessary, working a standard eight-hour shift may not be the best schedule for everyone, sitting at a desk doesn’t always mean you’re being productive and perhaps, you miss your coworkers more…

