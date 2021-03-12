Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Does the UK media have a racism downside? These journalists assume so

The objections, including a rebuke from the Guardian newspaper, come after the Society of Editors rejected allegations made by Prince Harry that racism had played a role in how the British press covered his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The comments were made during an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the couple opened up about the challenges of life inside the royal family. The media coverage “was bringing out a part of people that was racist,” Meghan said.

Society of Editors executive director Ian Murray said in a statement on Monday that it was “untrue” that sections of the UK press were bigoted. “It is not acceptable for the Duke and Duchess to make such claims without providing any supporting evidence,” he said, pointing to “universal supporting coverage” in the media of their marriage.

The Society of Editors has 400 members, mostly working journalists, and runs the Press Awards, the premier annual awards event in British journalism. The event was formerly…

