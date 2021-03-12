Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR, LEADING COMPLEX LITIGATION EXPERT, AND FOUNDER AND MANAGING PARTNER OF REBAR KELLY, ZOOM INTERVIEW

CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR, LEADING COMPLEX LITIGATION EXPERT, AND FOUNDER AND MANAGING PARTNER OF REBAR KELLY, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR, LEADING COMPLEX LITIGATION EXPERT, AND FOUNDER AND MANAGING PARTNER OF REBAR KELLY, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR, LEADING COMPLEX LITIGATION EXPERT, AND FOUNDER AND MANAGING PARTNER OF REBAR KELLY, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

My interview with CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR was really interesting, I can see why she has been selected one of the Top Ten Best Entrepreneurs to Watch. She is a great leader, and a powerful entrepreneur.”
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR, LEADING COMPLEX LITIGATION EXPERT, AND FOUNDER AND MANAGING PARTNER OF REBAR KELLY, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.

CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR, a leading complex litigation expert and influential Founder and Managing Partner of REBAR KELLY, has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.

CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR of REBAR KELLY joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR discusses the legal practice of REBAR KELLY, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares powerful thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the video series.

CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR says, “I really enjoyed the time speaking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob, about our firm, and new initiatives at REBAR KELLY.” CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR continues, “Our success at the company is a true testament to our diverse team of experts, and it was a real honor to have been invited on the show.” “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was really interesting, I look forward to doing it again.”

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR was impressive. Anyone, especially people in the law and insurance spaces can learn from the leadership position of REBAR KELLY in complex litigation. CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR is a leading force in the law field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how REBAR KELLY is forging a new path of leadership in the law space."

DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.

PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Email: Andy@DotComMagazine.com
Phone: 602-909-9890
Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR, LEADING COMPLEX LITIGATION EXPERT, AND FOUNDER AND MANAGING PARTNER OF REBAR KELLY, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

CATHLEEN KELLY REBAR, LEADING COMPLEX LITIGATION EXPERT, AND FOUNDER AND MANAGING PARTNER OF REBAR KELLY, ZOOM INTERVIEW

