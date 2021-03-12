EU Food Safety Culture Compliance With Technology
'The repeated practice of compliance activities through a food safety technology program shapes the food safety culture”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through EU 2021/382, the European Union proclaimed the conduct and adoption of several activities that produce a 'food safety culture. #3 states, The implementation of the food safety culture shall take account of the nature and size of the food business.' However, the mechanics or know-how of the implementation to enable the food culture is not defined.
The European Union requires the provision of evidence of appropriate food safety culture. Meaning, there is an expectation of proof; otherwise, food business operators will be out of compliance without evidence, as far as the European Union is concerned. 'fsma SaaS' provides all of the evidence in one place.
The adoption of the right technology is a commitment by the management to provide all the evidence in one place and will enable ongoing maintenance of the requirements and demonstrate the leadership towards the production of safe food and to engage all employees in food safety practices;
'fsma SaaS' is an electronic paperless system that allows the food safety culture to be embedded, as well as satisfy ISO 22000. The ISO 22000 manual is written and describes how 'fsma SaaS' operates to meet food safety and satisfy the USA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). The operating and food safety parameters are prepared in the cloud and downloaded to two IOS apps – Shecklist (preventive and measured controls) and Sheca (corrective actions) to support the food safety culture.
1. Food business operators shall establish, maintain and provide evidence of an appropriate food safety culture by fulfilling the following requirements:
(a) the commitment of the management, in accordance with point 2, and all employees to the safe production and distribution of food;
'fsma SaaS' In 2 below, the production is described paperlessly. Also, paperless is the distribution information for the next stage of distribution.
(b) leadership towards the production of safe food and to engage all employees in food safety practices;
'fsma SaaS' all the activities in this technology guides and facilitates food safety practices with evidence
(c) awareness of food safety hazards and the importance of food safety and hygiene by all employees in the business;
'fsma SaaS' Food Safety hazards are included in the framework assigned to each process step for each product lot run
(d) open and clear communication between all employees in the business, within an activity and between consecutive activities, including communication of deviations and expectations;
'fsma SaaS'The expectations at all assets are communicated on the Ipad, on which every detail can be accommodated. If a deviation of binary or measured control is determined, an auto pop-up on the iPad enables the deviation to be recorded at the specific asset step. The download of requirements and uploads provides definitive communication between employees. The written word leaves little room for error.
(e) availability of sufficient resources to ensure the safe and hygienic handling of food.
'fsma SaaS' allows for the electronic documentation to state at each process step the resources to maintain safe and hygienic handling on the Shecklist IOS app for the Ipad. Because the requirements are stated as binary, the attendant can determine if the requirements are available and recorded as non-conforming if the resources are not met at the process step.
2. Management commitment shall include:
(a) ensuring that roles and responsibilities are clearly communicated within each activity of the food business;
'fsma SaaS' employees are assigned to every activity trained by a role of supervisor, who also signs off on non-conforming activities
(b) maintaining the integrity of the food hygiene system when changes are planned and implemented;
'fsma SaaS' is a system that maintains integrity when changes are planned and implemented- when changes occur, they cannot be implemented or conducted until the employees' training occurs. Thus integrity is maintained.
(c) verifying that controls are being performed timely and efficiently, and documentation is up to date;
'fsma SaaS' Controls are determined at each point of the process through the planners evaluating and stating the risk in the cloud for Ipad download. For each lot, the activity is time-stamped, and documentation cannot be changed without persons being trained, as access is denied unless introduced to any changes. As a result, documentation is always up to date at the point of use and barcoded.
(d) ensuring that the appropriate training and supervision are in place for personnel;
'fsma SaaS' No access to any activity unless trained with roles assignments including supervisors at the point of application on the iPad. Training records are maintained in the cloud and are guaranteed to be 100% correct.
(3) ensuring compliance with relevant regulatory requirements;
'fsma SaaS' All regulatory compliance is operationalized as procedures and delivered at the point of use, which is barcoded to ensure error proofing.
(f) encouraging continual improvement of the food safety management system of the business, where appropriate, taking into account developments in science, technology, and best practices.
'fsma SaaS' The system accommodates 'corrective action to continual improvement. They are planned in the cloud and delivered at the point of use by an ios app, 'sheca.' The first-time run strategy is considered validation due to science or technology or gained best practices.
The EU required evidence is electronically stored in the cloud. It is available online from the real-time electronic time-stamped upload from the employees operating on the plant floor with their iPads. The Ipad can trigger alerts to management when prescribed parameters are not met, including OPRP. The food production requirements to gain and maintain the culture is the input of the applicable technical parameters and knowledge content into 'fsma SaaS' with available online evidence to engage the supply chain paperlessly. It is advantageous if you are exporting to the USA, or if you intend to, the technology also satisfies those requirements, without you even knowing what the law is. Just input your data, and the technology makes you legal and GFSI managed.
