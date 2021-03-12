Wokism is a mind-virus says study
This phenomenon diminishes peoples’ ability to think critically in certain areas of inquiry while appropriating their resources,”REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A University of Regina researcher thinks that social contagion can operate like a mind virus. In a newly published article a political movement that has been variously expressed as cancel culture, identity politics, and political correctness, or “wokism” is described as such a mind-virus by the psychologist who had previously studied the contagion effects of suicide cults and religious-based terrorism.
— Lloyd Robertson
“This phenomenon diminishes peoples’ ability to think critically in certain areas of inquiry while appropriating their resources,” said Robertson. “It mixes portions of postmodernism, Marxism, social justice, and even Fascism in a way that gives people a simplistic understanding of the world while providing a sense of meaning an purpose to individuals caught up in the belief system. In that way it attaches to itself to their sense of self so that it feels as though it is essential to who they are” he explained.
In his article, Robertson describes wokism as an evolving mental structure that has appropriated portions of actual philosophies in creating an anti-humanist movement. He outlines how this mind-virus creates observable changes in self-definition, reduces or negates the modern self which forms the basis of our ability to reason, appropriates the resources of individual for the purpose of spreading the virus, and alters the individual’s emotional functioning. His published article on wokism as a mind virus can be found at In-Sight Journal. Robertson has also recently authored a book entitled The Evolved Self: Mapping an Understanding of Who We Are published by the University of Ottawa Press.
