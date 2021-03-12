Black Owned Performance Streetwear & Running Brand PYNRS Successfully Crosses Early Sales Milestones

Clearly there’s a demand for a streetwear and running apparel brand with a focus on diversity, community and an equal regard for aesthetics and performance.

One of the goals of the PIONEERS Run Crew was to normalize health and wellness in communities of color.” — PYNRS founder Sidney Baptista

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PYNRS founder Sidney Baptista saw first hand that his beloved sport of running was suffering from a lack of black owned businesses, and brands who were making a real effort to reach out to diverse cultures. Using this and love for the sport as an inspiration, performance streetwear and running brand PYNRS was born and the response has been quite remarkable, winning features in high profile sports media like Runner’s World and Health Magazine. And the success just continues. In exciting news, PYNRS recently celebrated crossing a number of important early milestones set by their crowdfunding campaign. This includes raising $35K in 6 days, then the second milestone of $50K in 3 weeks and are now going for $75K, which when they reach they plan on using, partly, to host a youth running camp in the summer of 2021

“One of the goals of the PIONEERS Run Crew was to normalize health and wellness in communities of color,” said Baptista. “There just aren’t enough of us out there, and that’s led to lack of inclusion in a variety of ways. One of the biggest issues our team regularly encounters is what to wear. Mass running apparel isn’t designed for urban runners – it doesn’t fit our diverse bodies, from thicker thighs to curvier hips.”

In addition to its appeal to urban runners, PYNRS also is sure to win over the hearts of many “green” running, sports, and style enthusiasts. Its streetwear design concepts and fabrics come from recycled materials, something that is a rarity in sportswear, and especially the performance sportswear world.

Pre-orders are available now at www.fundblackfounders.com/pynrs.

Learn more about the brand and stay caught up with the latest news at https://pynrs.com. Check out PYNRS on Instagram.