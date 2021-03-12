Silver Livin Launches a Kickstarter Campaign for Sheets Guaranteed that Improve Sleep Experience
Bedding Set Combines the Natural Powers of Bamboo, Silk and SilverLOS ANGELES, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than 1,000 hours of design and fabric development, 10 yarn combinations, and four fabric prototypes, Silver Livin has developed sheets perfected to bring perfect sleep to every household. Silver Livin is a high air permeability, antibacterial, anti-odor, and quick-dry bedding set, made from bamboo, silk and silver, with extreme softness. The bedding is luxurious, but also fits into modern lifestyles where easy maintenance is key.
Silk is a natural fiber with beneficial effects on human skin health and stimulates cell regeneration. Bamboo is much softer than cotton, with a texture similar to a blend of cashmere and silk, and its fiber’s moisture absorbency is twice that of cotton. Additionally, bamboo fiber has natural antibacterial elements. Silver Livin has added silver ions, via SILVADUR™ technology, to its fabrics to enhance this effect. SILVADUR™ is created with an intelligent silver ion delivery system, which is a patented technology.
“The right set of bedding not only makes or breaks a night’s sleep, but it can significantly affect comfort level, skin condition and even health in the long run,” said Lilian Gray, Silver Livin’s founder. Gray has a fashion design degree from The New School’s Parsons School of Design. She cut her teeth as a design assistant and was later promoted as an assistant designer for contemporary womenswear brands. Her entrepreneurial spirit coupled with the pursuit of quality living led her to found Silver Livin in 2020 with a team of designers and engineers.
Backers of Silver Livin on Kickstarter are pre-ordering the product. That means they’ll get it once it’s produced. Besides getting the product itself, backers are also joining a community and can follow along the production process, take part in important surveys and give the creator valuable feedback.
Silver Livin bedding is available in king, queen, double, twin and single bedding sizing and is specially designed for North America, Asia, Europe and U.K. markets
For more information or to contribute to the Kickstarter campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/silverlivin/silverlivin-super-soft-bedsheets-from-bamboo-silk-and-silver.
