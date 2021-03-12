Sci Fi Mask to Be Ultimate COVID-19 Pandemic Protection
Nevon Air - Full Face Mask Best Option for COVID-19 Fatigue from Wearing Existing Masks with Few OptionsMUMBAI, INDIA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Nevon Solutions announced the introduction of the newly-researched Nevon Air Mask, a specialized and effective next generation COVID-19 mask that is effective and comfortable. The new Nevon Air Mask is a great solution to handle many of the reasons why people have “COVID Fatigue.” Most N95 and N99 masks are fairly effective, blocking viruses and bacteria, but there remain issues with masks including breathing and comfort issue, leading people to not using them for longer periods and exposing themselves to potential disease.
According to Neeraj P Sawant, CEO of Nevon Solutions, a next-generation face mask is urgently needed, despite the emergence of vaccines. The vaccination roll-out is not consistent, based on age, pre-existing conditions, geographic location, depth of population and vaccine availability. Other impediments that would affect distribution include a lack of vaccine doses, all manner of logistics, storage, long waiting lines and a paucity of certified vaccinators. COVID-19 experts are very worried about the next surge.
Sawant shared, “The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that relying solely on vaccines with varying efficacy is better than some options but is not 100% effective. Numerous variants have spread globally, and medical experts agree that new variants are still mutating and changing the game again. We’re addressing these issues with the Nevon Air mask, which has been designed to make mask wearing 100% effective, considerably more convenient and comfortable.”
There has been considerable research around the most effective masks which address all problematic issues. Nevon Air has designing and manufacturing a futuristic, “science fiction” sort of mask that can protect the user from all COVID-19 variants that have been identified or are yet to mutate, and from all other types of viruses and bacteria in existence today or may be tomorrow. This new mask will offer 100% protection for the nose, mouth and even eyes yet is comfortable for the wearer for five to ten hours of use. It filters PM2.5 dust particles as well as gases and pollutants. They are not expensive and are made with the highest-quality materials.
Existing masks have significant drawbacks, such as not protecting the eyes, even with an added face shield. The shields are open to the air on three sides, which expose the eyes to infection. This is a true concern for contagion based on medical data where medical professionals have been informing the community that the Covid-19 virus can be so contagious that even eyes can be vulnerable to disease.
Sawant continued, “Again, the reason that mask compliance has been problematic is discomfort, misinformation and the perception of vaccine safety. Unfortunately, there have been mask issues for people with asthma and other breathing problems.” Masks worn for long periods of time can be annoying and restrictive, which then leads people to let their guard down and remove masks out of frustration. The advice that healthcare workers and seriously at-risk patients “double mask” is also daunting for those with breathing problems, claustrophobia, discomfort and general Covid-19 protocol fatigue.
