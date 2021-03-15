Optical Instrument And Lens Industry Grows With Increased Global Demand From The Medical Sector

Optical Instrument And Lens Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The growing demand for optical instruments and lenses from the medical sector globally contributed to the optical instrument and lens market growth. Medical optics, which is used in endoscopy among other applications, have been and will continue to be a proven technology to further the advancement of medicine. According to a report published in 2019 by the Joint Advisory Group (JAG), the GI procedures and related activity increased by 12% to 15%, especially in bowel cancer screening. GI endoscopy uses optical fibers and a camera to produce inside images of the body for better diagnosis. Moreover, most medical practitioners are using these instruments for reducing the number of incisions over the body. The increase in the use of medical optics to cut down the incisions over the body contributed to the growth of the optical instruments and lenses market.

The global optical instrument and lens market is segmented by product into binoculars, microscopes (except electron, proton), telescopes, others, by application into medical, astronomy, commercial, defense, others, and by category into optical instruments, interchangeable camera lenses.

The global optical instruments and lens market is expected to grow from $46.97 billion in 2020 to $48.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The optical instruments market is expected to reach $65.41 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The major players covered in the optical instruments and lenses market are Canon Inc, Nikon Corp, Olympus Corp, Carl Zeiss AG, Dongguan, Yuyao Yuzhong Optical Instruments Co. Ltd., Jiangsu, Schott, Jaxy Optical Instrument Co. Ltd., Sony Corp, NCR Corporation, Newport Corporation, Oplink Communications Inc., Cognex Corporation, Raytheon Company, 3M Precision Optics Inc., Photronics Inc., Oclaro Inc., KLA-Tencor Corporation, Elbit Systems of America, L-3 Communications Corporation, Leica Microsystems Inc., General Dynamics Global Imaging Technologies, Ii-VI Incorporated, Bushnell Inc., Edmund Optics, Leupold & Stevens, Cyberoptics Corporation, Moxtek, and Zygo Corporation.

