FF&E and fit-out company Centric Office Solutions Ltd become part of RFM Group the expanding property experts

Growing UK property group strategically expands into FF&E and fit-out markets to bolster their full-lifecycle property offering

The workplace and office have radically changed and the FF&E and fit-out markets are ripe for disruption by Centric Office Solutions Ltd and the RFM Group.” — Ian Flanagan, RFM Group CEO

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RFM Group, a growing property group specialising in construction, facilities management and maintenance, have acquired Centric Office Solutions Ltd a furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) and fit-out company operating across the UK, for an undisclosed sum.

Centric Office Solutions Ltd holds an enviable reputation for quality and customer service in the assessment and delivery of ergonomic office furniture solutions and office fit-out to a wide range of customers nationwide.

With a head office and showroom in Barrow in Furness, Cumbria, they have over 30 years of product and industry experience. Centric Office Solutions Ltd is one of the longest established suppliers of ergonomic office products and furniture in the North West.

Centric Office Solutions Ltd staff will all transfer as part of the deal. They have a new Ergonomic Furniture showroom where dedicated professionals deliver individual consultation through to design, delivery and professional installation.

RFM Group delivers connected property services, backed by next-generation technologies to guarantee compliance, safety, on-time delivery and effective cost-management across all projects. This third acquisition in six months underpins their strategic diversification towards a broad base of property-related areas.

Ian Flanagan, RFM Group CEO comments:

“There is no doubt that the workplace and office environment has radically changed and continues to evolve at pace. The FF&E and fit-out markets are ripe for disruption. Centric Office Solutions Ltd provides an impressive service that has been delighting customers across the UK. Utilising RFM’s robust processes and smart technology they are well placed to capitalise on the workplace revolution and grow significantly.”

Stuart Bucknall, Centric Office Solutions Ltd Director comments:

“RFM Group’s vision and drive to deliver a truly integrated suite of solutions across all aspects of property is nothing short of ground-breaking. Their impressive technology and customer focus will build on Centric Office Solutions Ltd service excellence.”

RFM Group were advised by Sam Irving of the FD centre with legal support provided by Adrian Ballam of Ward Hadaway.

Sam Irving of the FD Centre comments:

“The strategic and operational benefits that Centric will enjoy as part of the integrated RFM Group are obvious. As RFM Group expands from their core sector they are positioned well for growth.”

The purchase of Centric Office Solutions Ltd is RFM Group’s third acquisition in six months with other deals currently in discussion. It follows the successful acquisition of Ventrolla the market leader in the repair, restoration and replacement of wooden sash windows and the recent purchase of the Leeds based Hevertech M&E brand who also became part of the RFM Group in 2020.

These acquisitions further support RFM Group’s connected property offering which covers a buildings full lifecycle from consultancy and construction through to managing and maintenance.

RFM Group continues to expand and is actively looking for suitable businesses to join their growing stable of companies.

About RFM Group

https://www.rfm-group.com/

RFM Group are property experts that consult, build, manage and maintain all types of property. Their consultative-led approach, built on technology, delivers turnkey property services across the entire lifecycle of buildings throughout the UK. With headquarters in Leeds and offices in London and Edinburgh, the business operates across commercial, retail, educational, healthcare and residential sectors. Clients include LV, Lloyds Banking Group, NHS, Tesco and Emerald Group.

About Centric Office Solutions Ltd

https://www.centric-office.co.uk/

Centric Office Solutions Ltd is based in Barrow in Furness, Cumbria and offers ergonomic office furniture solutions including full fit-out to a wide range of customers. Centric Office Solutions Ltd is one of the longest established office fit-out and furniture suppliers in the North West, with over 30 years of industry experience.