A Boat Named Ghost
The story behind a Catboat named GhostCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when a sailing enthusiast and retired professor, builders at a boatyard, photographers, and friends come together? The result is a magnificent twenty-eight-foot wooden Catboat called Ghost.
Ghost belongs to a class of boats unique to Barnegat Bay in New Jersey, originating from 1922. In 1924, was recognized as a racing class under the name A Cat. The class was seriously affected by the Great Depression, but it survived and began a renaissance in 1980. Today, Ghost is a reminder of the feats she has achieved in the ocean, winning several races including seven consecutive championships from 1994-2000. She is also a symbol of the everlasting beauty and excellence as she exudes in her sophisticated and intricate craftsmanship and construction.
Luckily, the building process was photographed in detail. From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G is a book that resulted from the collaboration of William Fortenbaugh, the builders at Beaton’s, the crew of Ghost, and contributing photographers and friends. Photos paired with explanation take the reader from making patterns and preparing the woodshop to a celebratory launch at Beaton’s rigging dock. An account of Ghost’s initial misadventures on the race course, a remarkable recovery, and then twenty-two years of continuous competitions are also shared by Fortenbaugh in the book.
William “Bill” Fortenbaugh is a Professor Emeritus of Classics from Rutgers University. The inspiration for writing a book about Ghost, a wooden Catboat, came from his years as an avid sailor beginning at the age of eight. Since he was young, Bill raced many types of boats, including the Barnegat Bay A Cat.
