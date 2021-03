Ghost Is Alive

From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G William Fortenbaugh

The personification of a Catboat named Ghost

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Made out of wood, metal, fiberglass, and other heavy but inanimate materials, how can a boat come to life? With the various stories from its builders and sailors all weaved into one incredible and unparalleled adventure. In Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G , with her humanlike qualities, readers can expect to feel like they are being spoken to by Ghost herself.Ghost’s class originates from 1922. In 1924, it was recognized as a racing class under the name A Cat. In a class unique to Barnegat Bay in New Jersey, Ghost has proven to be more than just a boat—she has also proven herself to be a great narrator of tales about passion, preparation, and perseverance. From the countless times she has raised her sail to the several racing championships she has won from 1994-2000, Ghost also exudes everlasting beauty and excellence in her sophisticated and intricate craftsmanship and construction. Photos paired with explanation take the reader from making patterns and preparing the woodshop to a celebratory launch at Beaton’s rigging dock. An account of Ghost’s initial misadventures on the race course, a remarkable recovery, and then twenty-two years of continuous competitions are also shared by author William Fortenbaugh in the book.William "Bill" Fortenbaugh is a Professor Emeritus of Classics from Rutgers University. The inspiration for writing a book about Ghost, a wooden Catboat, came from his years as an avid sailor beginning at the age of eight. Since he was young, Bill raced many types of boats, including the Barnegat Bay A Cat. This book resulted from a collaboration of Bill, the builders at Beaton’s, the crew of Ghost, and contributing photographers and friends.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.