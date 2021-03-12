Ghost Is Alive
The personification of a Catboat named GhostCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made out of wood, metal, fiberglass, and other heavy but inanimate materials, how can a boat come to life? With the various stories from its builders and sailors all weaved into one incredible and unparalleled adventure. In Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G, with her humanlike qualities, readers can expect to feel like they are being spoken to by Ghost herself.
Ghost’s class originates from 1922. In 1924, it was recognized as a racing class under the name A Cat. In a class unique to Barnegat Bay in New Jersey, Ghost has proven to be more than just a boat—she has also proven herself to be a great narrator of tales about passion, preparation, and perseverance. From the countless times she has raised her sail to the several racing championships she has won from 1994-2000, Ghost also exudes everlasting beauty and excellence in her sophisticated and intricate craftsmanship and construction. Photos paired with explanation take the reader from making patterns and preparing the woodshop to a celebratory launch at Beaton’s rigging dock. An account of Ghost’s initial misadventures on the race course, a remarkable recovery, and then twenty-two years of continuous competitions are also shared by author William Fortenbaugh in the book.
William "Bill" Fortenbaugh is a Professor Emeritus of Classics from Rutgers University. The inspiration for writing a book about Ghost, a wooden Catboat, came from his years as an avid sailor beginning at the age of eight. Since he was young, Bill raced many types of boats, including the Barnegat Bay A Cat. This book resulted from a collaboration of Bill, the builders at Beaton’s, the crew of Ghost, and contributing photographers and friends.
