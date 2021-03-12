A Ghost Travels Home
The story of adventures and homecoming of a Catboat named GhostCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How does a Ghost find its way home? By sailing the oceans.
From regular days at the docks, to sailing on an ordinary day, and to racing against other boats in the class, Ghost has had quite the adventure. From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G tells the story of a magnificent twenty-eight foot wooden A Cat boat named Ghost. Ghost’s journey begins in the boatyard of David Beaton and Sons where she was built, and ends in New Jersey Maritime Museum where she now permanently resides after more than two decades worth of adventures. Today, Ghost is a reminder of the feats she has achieved in the ocean, winning several races, including seven consecutive championships from 1994-2000. She is also a symbol of the everlasting beauty and excellence as she exudes in her sophisticated and intricate craftsmanship and construction.
Photos paired with explanation take the reader from making patterns and preparing the woodshop to a celebratory launch at Beaton’s rigging dock. An account of Ghost’s initial misadventures on the race course, a remarkable recovery, and then twenty-two years of continuous competitions are also shared by author William Fortenbaugh in the book.
William “Bill” Fortenbaugh is a Professor Emeritus of Classics from Rutgers University. The inspiration for writing a book about Ghost, a wooden Catboat, came from his years as an avid sailor beginning at the age of eight. Since he was young, Bill raced many types of boats, including the Barnegat Bay A Cat. This book resulted from a collaboration of Bill, the builders at Beaton’s, the crew of Ghost, and contributing photographers and friends.
