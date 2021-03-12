Flotilla IoT announces launch of new innovative features

Flotilla IoT announces the launch of new innovative features to help fleet companies meet their business objectives effectively.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flotilla IoT has announced launch of new features in its feet management software. These new functionalities are introduced in different modules, including Units, Staff, Vehicle, Reports, Schedule, and Event. The main reason behind the introduction of these features is to optimize the working of the software and make it more user-friendly.

The detail of the new functionalities are given below:

New Features in Units:

• The option of aggregate sensors has been added in the sensors. It can perform an operation on two or more input values and display result against the sensor type. This function combines different data values to get more accurate results.

New Features in Staff:

• The option of data export has been added in the Staff module. Users can download the complete staff data in an excel file.

New Features in Vehicle:

• The option of data export has also been added in the Vehicle module. Users can download the complete vehicle data in an excel file.

New Features in Reports:

• More customization options have been added in the reports module. The features of time control are introduced, allowing the user to set days and time for receiving reports. Users can add the specific time duration to receive reports. They can also exclude days on which they do not want to receive reports. The event value field has also been added in the report module displaying the exact value or result of the event.

New Features in Schedule:

• The option of reporting day and time has been added in the schedule module. Users can select the time duration at which they want to receive reports. Similarly, they can mark the days for receiving reports. They can also exempt days on which they do not want to receive reports.

New Features in Events:

• ‘Event’ button has been added that shows the customized events created by the user. It allows a user can to view the complete history of any specific event.

All these functionalities have already been implemented and are fully operational. The decision of incorporating these features was taken after considering the clients’ feedback with a goal to enhance the functionality of the system.

Flotilla IOT Fleet Management System | Goal-driven Features